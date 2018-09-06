  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Sassuolo, tre giocatori a parte alla ripresa degli allenamenti

06.09.2018 23:40 di Simone Lorini  Twitter:    articolo letto 717 volte
Il Sassuolo ha ripreso quest'oggi la preparazione dopo i tre giorni di riposo concessi da mister De Zerbi. I neroverdi hanno sostenuto una doppia seduta sul campo di Ca' Marta: al mattino riscaldamento, esercitazioni tecnico tattiche e lavoro metabolico a secco, nel pomeriggio messa in azione, possessi palla, giochi di posizione, esercitazioni specifiche per reparto e sviluppo manovra. Lavoro differenziato per Khouma Babacar, Francesco Magnanelli e Federico Peluso. Domani la squadra sarà impegnata in un'altra doppia seduta sempre a Ca' Marta, informa il sito ufficiale del club.

