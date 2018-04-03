Sergio Ramos ammonito: salterà Real Madrid-Juventus

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Non solo Bentancur. Il difensore del Real Madrid Sergio Ramos al 54esimo del match valido per l'andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League ha commesso un fallo su Dybala che l'arbitro Çakır ha sanzionato col cartellino giallo. Il calciatore spagnolo, che era diffidato, salterà la sfida di ritorno Real Madrid-Juventus.

