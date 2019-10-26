SPAL-Napoli, i convocati di Ancelotti: tre assenti, torna Maksimovic

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Hysaj, Mario Rui e Manolas non prenderanno parte alla sfida di domani tra SPAL e Napoli valida per la nona giornata di Serie A. I tre calciatori, che oggi hanno svolto lavoro differenziato, non sono stati nemmeno convocati da Carlo Ancelotti. Torna invece a disposizione Nikola Maksimovic, di seguito l'elenco completo.

Portieri - Karnezis, Meret, Ospina.

Difensori - Di Lorenzo, Ghoulam, Koulibaly, Luperto, Maksimovic, Malcuit, Tonelli.

Centrocampisti - Allan, Callejon, Elmas, Fabian, Zielinski.

Attaccanti - Gaetano, Insigne, Llorente, Lozano, Mertens, Milik, Younes.