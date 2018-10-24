SPAL, Valdifiori interrompe l'allenamento: trauma contusivo al ginocchio

Fonte: Spalferrara.it

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Nella seconda giornata settimanale di allenamenti al centro “G.B. Fabbri”, i biancazzurri hanno sostenuto una doppia seduta in vista dell’incontro con il Frosinone in programma domenica prossima allo stadio “Paolo Mazza”. Al mattino il gruppo di mister Semplici ha svolto esercitazioni fisiche e tattiche, mentre l’allenamento del pomeriggio è stato dedicato ad esercitazioni di possesso palla. Lavoro a parte per Johan Djourou che prosegue con il percorso di recupero dopo il trauma contusivo alla caviglia destra rimediato lo scorso 7 ottobre nel corso della gara contro l’Inter. Prosegue anche il programma riabilitativo per Jasmin Kurtic in seguito all’intervento chirurgico al capitello radiale del gomito sinistro avvenuto lo scorso 28 settembre. Nella seduta mattutina, Mirko Valdifiori è uscito dal campo anzitempo a causa di un trauma contusivo al ginocchio sinistro che verrà valutato nelle prossime ore.