TMW - Viola a Moena, ci sono i tre "casi" Dragowski, Saponara e Simeone

06.07.2019 13:19 di Giacomo Iacobellis  Twitter:   
Fonte: Dal nostro inviato, Pietro Lazzerini
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

La Fiorentina è appena arrivata a Moena, dove svolgerà la prima parte del ritiro estivo. Ci sono, oltre a Jordan Veretout, anche gli altri tre "casi" di mercato Giovanni Simeone, Riccardo Saponara e Bartlomiej Dragowski. L'attaccante è stato confermato pubblicamente dal ds Pradè, ma in caso di offerte concrete e interessanti potrebbe partire. Per il trequartista si cercano acquirenti, mentre il portiere è stato scelto dalla società per fare il titolare, anche se non ha ancora deciso il suo futuro.

Guarda in calce i video dei loro arrivi realizzati dall'inviato di TMW.

