TMW - Viola a Moena, ci sono i tre "casi" Dragowski, Saponara e Simeone

Fonte: Dal nostro inviato, Pietro Lazzerini

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

La Fiorentina è appena arrivata a Moena, dove svolgerà la prima parte del ritiro estivo. Ci sono, oltre a Jordan Veretout, anche gli altri tre "casi" di mercato Giovanni Simeone, Riccardo Saponara e Bartlomiej Dragowski. L'attaccante è stato confermato pubblicamente dal ds Pradè, ma in caso di offerte concrete e interessanti potrebbe partire. Per il trequartista si cercano acquirenti, mentre il portiere è stato scelto dalla società per fare il titolare, anche se non ha ancora deciso il suo futuro.

