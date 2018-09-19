  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Torino, Iago Falque a rischio per il Napoli. Fiducia per De Silvestri

19.09.2018 00:05 di Marco Conterio
© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

Nella giornata di oggi il Torino scoprirà di più sulle condizioni di Lorenzo De Silvestri e di Iago Falque. Lo spagnolo, spiega Tuttosport, ha lamentato problemi al flessore della coscia destra. E' a rischio per il Napoli mentre per l'esterno italiano dovrebbe trattarsi di semplice affaticamento.
