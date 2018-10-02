Torino, ricaduta muscolare per De Silvestri: rischia 40 giorni di stop

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Lorenzo De Silvestri rischia uno stop di 30-40 giorni dopo la ricaduta muscolare subita nel match contro il Chievo Verona. L'esterno granata ripeteva da giorni di stare bene e per questo è stato mandato in campo da titolare. Una decisione sbagliata vista la lesione alla coscia che rischia di tenerlo fuori per più di un mese. Oggi verranno effettuati gli esami strumentali per capire l'entità del problema, con il giocatore che spera in una prognosi più breve. In ogni caso, lo staff del Toro non prenderà alla leggera qualsiasi diagnosi e lo farà recuperare con tutte le cautele del caso. A riportarlo è Tuttosport.