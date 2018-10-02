  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Torino, ricaduta muscolare per De Silvestri: rischia 40 giorni di stop

02.10.2018 12:27 di Pietro Lazzerini  Twitter:    articolo letto 984 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Lorenzo De Silvestri rischia uno stop di 30-40 giorni dopo la ricaduta muscolare subita nel match contro il Chievo Verona. L'esterno granata ripeteva da giorni di stare bene e per questo è stato mandato in campo da titolare. Una decisione sbagliata vista la lesione alla coscia che rischia di tenerlo fuori per più di un mese. Oggi verranno effettuati gli esami strumentali per capire l'entità del problema, con il giocatore che spera in una prognosi più breve. In ogni caso, lo staff del Toro non prenderà alla leggera qualsiasi diagnosi e lo farà recuperare con tutte le cautele del caso. A riportarlo è Tuttosport.
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: Agnelli, Marotta e altre (strane) sorprese. Inter: Spalletti ha un problema (finalmente). Milan: quante chiacchiere su Gattuso. E su Chiesa e Var...

Juve: Agnelli, Marotta e altre (strane) sorprese. Inter: Spalletti ha un problema (finalmente). Milan: quante chiacchiere su Gattuso. E su Chiesa e Var...

