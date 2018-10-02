Torino, ricaduta muscolare per De Silvestri: rischia 40 giorni di stop

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
|EVENTI LIVE | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA | CONTATTI
|
|
Primo piano
Premere F5 per aggiornare la pagina 12.35 - DI FRANCESCO A ROMA TV SULLA SOSTITUZIONE DI PASTORE - Eusebio Di Francesco, allenatore della Roma, ai microfoni di 'Roma TV' sulla sostituzione dell'infortunato Pastore: "Noi giochiamo o con il 4-2-3-1 o con il 4-3-3, Pastore è un classico...
Oggi
30 Set Alessandria-Lucchese 0-0
30 Set Fiorentina-Atalanta 2-0
30 Set Frosinone-Genoa 1-2
30 Set Cesena-Sammaurese 4-0
|Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
|Partita IVA 01488100510