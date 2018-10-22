Torino, sessione di scarico con defaticante per chi ha giocato ieri

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Ripresa della preparazione per il Torino al Filadelfia con doppio programma di lavoro, come d’abitudine dopo le partite. Sessione di scarico con allenamento defaticante per i calciatori reduci dalla trasferta di Bologna, seduta tecnico-tattica per tutti gli altri elementi dell’organico. Domani allenamento pomeridiano al Filadelfia, a porte chiuse.