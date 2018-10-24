Udinese, differenziato per Mandragora e Fofana: in dubbio per il Genoa

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sportf

La parola d'ordine nell'allenamento mattutino dell'Udinese - riporta il sito ufficiale del club - è "intensità". Tre esercitazioni divisi in squadre in cui Mister Velazquez ha richiesto ai suoi ragazzi la ricerca della massima reattività e attenzione. Dopo un'attivazione muscolare iniziale il gruppo si è diviso su due campi ristretti per esercizi di possesso palla per zone. Gli stessi campi sono poi stati utilizzati per delle partitelle 4 contro 4: obiettivo, la ricerca della massima velocità in fase di scambio palla a terra e fare gol in una delle quattro porte piccole sui lati corti. Il lavoro si è concluso con delle partitelle 6 contro 6 sulla metà campo in cui a rotazione si sono affrontate tre squadre miste. Sul campo 1 allenamento differenziato per Rolando Mandragora e Seko Fofana, usciti malconci dalla sfida con il Napoli, ma che stanno lavorando duramente per essere al più presto a disposizione della squadra.