Udinese, i tifosi vicino alla squadra in vista della sfida col Crotone

19.04.2018 17:08 di Lorenzo Di Benedetto  Twitter:    articolo letto 485 volte
Udinese, i tifosi vicino alla squadra in vista della sfida col Crotone

Gli ultras della Nord dell'Udinese saranno presenti alla rifinitura di sabato. I tifosi vogliono fare sentire tutto il loro sostegno in vista della delicata sfida contro il Crotone, partita che potrebbe valere la salvezza. Un modo, quello di essere presenti già all'ultimo allenamento, anche per dare stimoli ai giocatori. A riportarlo è TuttoUdinese.it.
