Under20, i convocati di Guidi per la Croazia. Prima per Luca Pellegrini

Amichevole di lusso contro la Croazia per l'Italia Under 20 di Federico Guidi. Per il match in programma mercoledì 25 aprile (ore 14 – arbitro Luca Zufferli di Udine, assistenti Federico Grillo e Mattia Segat, quarto uomo Nicola Donda) allo stadio Comunale di Manzano (UD) il ct ha diramato le seguenti convocazioni:

Portieri: Mattia Del Favero (Juventus), Fabrizio Alastra (Prato);

Difensori: Paolo Ghiglione (Pro Vercelli), Claud Adjapong (Sassuolo), Alessandro Vogliacco (Juventus), Riccardo Marchizza (Avellino), Eros De Santis (Virtus Entella), Riccardo Baroni (Lucchese), Federico Dimarco (Sion), Luca Pellegrini (Roma);

Centrocampisti: Alessandro Bordin (Ternana), Christian D’Urso (Ascoli), Francesco Cassata (Sassuolo), Giulio Maggiore (Spezia), Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone), Alberto Picchi (Pistoiese);

Attaccanti: Ferdinando Del Sole (Juventus), Federico Bonazzoli (Spal), Simone Edera (Torino), Marco Tumminello (Crotone), Giuseppe Antonio Panico (Teramo), Nicola Dalmonte (Cesena).