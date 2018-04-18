Verso Verona-Sassuolo, Pecchia valuta Romulo terzino. Consigli in forse

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Aggiornamenti su Verona-Sassuolo direttamente da La Gazzetta dello Sport. Pecchia ha un dubbio in difesa: senza Caracciolo, Bianchetti e Boldor, in ballottaggio ci sono Heurtaux e Bearzotti, con l’ulteriore ipotesi che prevede l’abbassamento a destra di Romulo. Il Sassuolo invece è in ansia per Consigli e Missiroli: sono convocati, Iachini li testerà stamattina.