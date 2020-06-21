VIDEO - Mertens show alla festa di compleanno per Koulibaly: prima pizzaiolo e poi... dj

Dries Mertens autentico protagonista al compleanno di Kalidou Koulibaly, che ieri a Ischia ha festeggiato i suoi 29 anni insieme agli affetti più cari. L'attaccante del Napoli, come mostrano i seguenti video sui social, si è trasformato infatti per una notte prima in pizzaiolo e poi in deejay, dilettandosi e dilettando tutti i presenti alla festa a sorpresa organizzata per il difensore azzurro col suo inconfondibile carisma.