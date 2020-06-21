Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
VIDEO - Mertens show alla festa di compleanno per Koulibaly: prima pizzaiolo e poi... dj

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 16:49Altre Notizie
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Dries Mertens autentico protagonista al compleanno di Kalidou Koulibaly, che ieri a Ischia ha festeggiato i suoi 29 anni insieme agli affetti più cari. L'attaccante del Napoli, come mostrano i seguenti video sui social, si è trasformato infatti per una notte prima in pizzaiolo e poi in deejay, dilettandosi e dilettando tutti i presenti alla festa a sorpresa organizzata per il difensore azzurro col suo inconfondibile carisma.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

@driesmertens and @francopepeingrani chillin while preparing the best pizza in world, everybody at the party is enjoying the moment and tranquility sharing good vibes in good times to celebrate the birthday party of our friend and hero @kkoulibaly26 and his lovely wife Charline. After all the heartbreaking period we went through, yesterday we celebrated life, we celebrated true love, coming back to normality and happiness. This is a “behind the scenes” video that i filmed by myself, I was so happy to see again this mood that we were looking for long time. With Maurizio, our GM that is everywhere to make sure everything is perfect. I was grateful to assisto to this moment, grateful to see my colleagues happy and passionate for what they were doing,so good. After a long period of uncertainty that has given us time to stop and reflect on what really matters in our lives. Yesterday we celebrated life, we celebrated true love. Happy birthday Kalidou and Charline. #sanmontano We are back again more than ever. Arcangelo De Siano Owner at San Montano on behalf of De Siano family

Un post condiviso da San Montano Resort & Spa (@sanmontanoresort) in data:

