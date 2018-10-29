Zazzaroni sul C.dello Sport: "Totti aveva ragione sulla Juventus"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

"Di titoli col prefisso CR ne mancano ancora un paio e poi li avremo fatti tutti". E' l'attacco del fondo di Ivan Zazzaroni sul Corriere dello Sport oggi in edicola. "Il sospetto sempre più fondato è che avesse ragione Totti: qui si gioca per tre posti, dal secondo al quarto. E anche Inter e Lazio sono in gioco. Il primo posto sembra prenotatissimo".