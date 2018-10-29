Ziliani sul Fatto: "FIGC scarica la volpe che si chiama Uva"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Paolo Ziliani parla di FIGC e di politica nel pallone sul suo fondo su Il Fatto Quotidiano. "La FIGC scarica la volpe che si chiama Uva". L'ex dg della Federazione, nonché vicepresidente Uefa fino al 2021, ha visto recapitarsi da Gabriele Gravina una lettera in cui viene sospeso dall'incarico, anche se non dallo stipendio, di direttore generale FIGC. Non gli manderanno regali per il 54° compleanno AIC, LND e Arbitri, che lo vedevano come il fumo negli occhi vista l'inesistenze sintonia creata da Uva con le loro componenti. Se c'era una cosa in cui si distingueva, infatti, era sposare sempre e soltanto le cause dei grandi club spesso ispirata dalla Juventus e da Andrea Agnelli".