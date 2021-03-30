Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Aguero lascia il City. I record: nessuno ha fatto tanti hat trick in Premier League

© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Oggi alle 12:27Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Sergio Aguero è l'uomo dei record non solo al Manchester City, ma anche in Premier League. L'argentino è il giocatore che può vantare più hat trick dal suo arrivo nel 2011. In totale sono 9 triplette, 2 poker e una cinquina.

2011: Manchester City-Wigan 3-0
2014: Manchester City-Tottenham 4-1 (4 gol)
2015: Manchester City-QPR 3-0
2015: Manchester City-Newcastle 6-1 (5 gol)
2016: Chelsea-Manchester City 0-3
2017: Watford-Manchester City 0-6
2018: Manchester City-Newcastle 3-1
2018: Manchester City-Leicester 5-1 (4 gol)
2018: Manchester City-Huddersfield 6-1
2019: Manchester City-Arsenal 3-1
2019: Manchester City-Chelsea 6-0
2020: Aston Villa-Manchester City 1-6

