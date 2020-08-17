Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Bernardo Silva ai tifosi del Liverpool: "Bevetevi una birrà o cercatevi un partner"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 21:23Calcio estero
di Andrea Piras

Dopo l'eliminazione in Champions League, Bernardo Silva ha commentato con un messaggio sul proprio profilo Twitter la stagione: "La stagione 2019/2020 si è conclusa per noi in un modo molto deludente. A tutti i tifosi: ci dispiace per questa stagione frustrante. L'unica cosa che possiamo promettere è che nel 2020/2021 lotteremo per fare molto meglio e tornare a vincere cose importanti per voi ragazzi!". Un secondo messaggio dell'esterno portoghese è rivolto ai tifosi del Liverpool: "E a tutti i tifosi del Liverpool che non hanno di meglio da fare che venire su un account giocatore del Manchester City, mi dispiace anche per voi ma per le ragioni sbagliate, patetici. Andate a festeggiare i vostri titoli, o provate a cercarvi un partner, bevete una birra con un amico, leggete un libro...tante opzioni!".

Editoriale di Michele Criscitiello Juve, poteri a Paratici e non a Pirlo. Ibra, richiesta senza logica. Conte, l’ora della svolta. “Santo Padre”, scambiatevi un segno di pace Juve, poteri a Paratici e non a Pirlo. Ibra, richiesta senza logica. Conte, l’ora della svolta. “Santo Padre”, scambiatevi un segno di pace
