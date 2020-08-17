Bernardo Silva ai tifosi del Liverpool: "Bevetevi una birrà o cercatevi un partner"

Dopo l'eliminazione in Champions League, Bernardo Silva ha commentato con un messaggio sul proprio profilo Twitter la stagione: "La stagione 2019/2020 si è conclusa per noi in un modo molto deludente. A tutti i tifosi: ci dispiace per questa stagione frustrante. L'unica cosa che possiamo promettere è che nel 2020/2021 lotteremo per fare molto meglio e tornare a vincere cose importanti per voi ragazzi!". Un secondo messaggio dell'esterno portoghese è rivolto ai tifosi del Liverpool: "E a tutti i tifosi del Liverpool che non hanno di meglio da fare che venire su un account giocatore del Manchester City, mi dispiace anche per voi ma per le ragioni sbagliate, patetici. Andate a festeggiare i vostri titoli, o provate a cercarvi un partner, bevete una birra con un amico, leggete un libro...tante opzioni!".

The 2019/2020 season has ended for us in a very disappointing way. To all the fans, we’re sorry for this frustrating season. The only thing we can promise is that in 2020/2021 we’ll fight a lot to do much better and get back to winning important things for you guys! 🔵🔵 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020