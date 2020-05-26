Calcio inglese in lutto. A 23 anni è scomparso Christian Mbulu

vedi letture

Il calcio inglese piange la scomparsa del difensore Christian Mbulu. Il giocatore attualmente in forza al Morecambe, club di League Two, è infatti morto nella giornata di oggi ad appena 23 anni a causa di un malore improvviso. Secondo le prime fonti della polizia del Lancashire non ci sarebbero circostanze sospetta attorno alla morte del calciatore.

Di seguito i tweet di ricordo di alcune squadre in cui aveva militato:

Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian Mbulu’s death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time. — Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) May 26, 2020

Horrendous news that our former defender Christian Mbulu has passed away at the age of just 23. All of our thoughts our with Christian's friends and family at this awful time. RIP #crewealex https://t.co/kvQomFZKF6 pic.twitter.com/zUBTl9Yc7L — Crewe Alexandra (Stay Alert🤷🏻‍♂️) (@crewealexfc) May 26, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former player Christian Mbulu. RIP Christian.https://t.co/k8YBAXAnvx pic.twitter.com/3jabxjWiWz — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) May 26, 2020