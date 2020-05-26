Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Calcio inglese in lutto. A 23 anni è scomparso Christian Mbulu

Oggi alle 23:16Calcio estero
di Tommaso Maschio

Il calcio inglese piange la scomparsa del difensore Christian Mbulu. Il giocatore attualmente in forza al Morecambe, club di League Two, è infatti morto nella giornata di oggi ad appena 23 anni a causa di un malore improvviso. Secondo le prime fonti della polizia del Lancashire non ci sarebbero circostanze sospetta attorno alla morte del calciatore.

Di seguito i tweet di ricordo di alcune squadre in cui aveva militato:

