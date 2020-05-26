Calcio inglese in lutto. A 23 anni è scomparso Christian Mbulu
Il calcio inglese piange la scomparsa del difensore Christian Mbulu. Il giocatore attualmente in forza al Morecambe, club di League Two, è infatti morto nella giornata di oggi ad appena 23 anni a causa di un malore improvviso. Secondo le prime fonti della polizia del Lancashire non ci sarebbero circostanze sospetta attorno alla morte del calciatore.
Di seguito i tweet di ricordo di alcune squadre in cui aveva militato:
Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian Mbulu’s death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time.
— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) May 26, 2020
Horrendous news that our former defender Christian Mbulu has passed away at the age of just 23. All of our thoughts our with Christian's friends and family at this awful time. RIP #crewealex https://t.co/kvQomFZKF6 pic.twitter.com/zUBTl9Yc7L
— Crewe Alexandra (Stay Alert🤷🏻♂️) (@crewealexfc) May 26, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former player Christian Mbulu.
RIP Christian.https://t.co/k8YBAXAnvx pic.twitter.com/3jabxjWiWz
— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) May 26, 2020
Everyone at Millwall Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of former player Christian Mbulu at the age of just 23. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this immensely difficult time
— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) May 26, 2020
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510