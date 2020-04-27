Coronavirus, Pulisic cuore d'oro: ogni sabato dona burrito gratis all'ospedale in cui è nato
Christian Pulisic cuore d'oro. Il talento del Chelsea ha annunciato la sua iniziativa benefica per il "Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center", l’ospedale in cui è nato in Pennsylvania (Stati Uniti) il 18 settembre del 1998, che ogni sabato riceverà proprio dall'ex Borussia Dortmund una speciale consegna di burrito. A spiegare il tutto, sabato scorso, è stato lo stesso giocatore sul proprio profilo Instagram: "Stiamo attraversando un momento davvero difficile, ma abbiamo i nostri Supereroi che ci aiuteranno a superarlo, i professionisti medici di tutto il mondo. Saremo tutti indebitati per sempre con queste persone straordinarie che hanno dimostrato coraggio e forza per aiutarci a combattere questo virus. Per mostrare la mia gratitudine ai Supereroi della mia città - Hershey, Pennsylvania - io e @chipotle invieremo pasti ogni sabato (a partire da oggi) di aprile e maggio a tutti gli uomini e le donne coraggiosi che combattono il COVID-19 al Penn State Health Milton Centro medico S. Hershey, l'ospedale in cui sono nato. Il sabato è sempre stato un giorno felice per me, è stato il giorno in cui potevo uscire e giocare al gioco che amo, il calcio, quindi spero che questo porterà un po' di felicità ai nostri Supereroi per i sabati a venire".
We are going through a really tough time at the moment but we have our own Superheroes who will help get us through it, the medical professionals all over the world. We will all be in debt forever to these amazing people who have showed bravery and strength to help us fight this virus. To show my gratitude to the Superheroes in my hometown, Hershey, PA - myself and @chipotle will be sending meals every Saturday (starting today) for the next month to all the brave men & women fighting COVID - 19 at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the hospital where I was born. Saturdays have always been a happy day for me - it was the day I could go out and play the game I love, soccer, so hopefully this will bring some happiness to our Superheroes for Saturdays to come. If you have the means to help your local hospital during this tough time, I encourage you to do the same. Everything counts, no matter how small. Stay Safe.
Un post condiviso da Christian (@cmpulisic) in data:
