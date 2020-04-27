Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Coronavirus, Pulisic cuore d'oro: ogni sabato dona burritos gratis all'ospedale in cui è nato

Coronavirus, Pulisic cuore d'oro: ogni sabato dona burritos gratis all'ospedale in cui è natoTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Oggi alle 11:12Calcio estero
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Christian Pulisic cuore d'oro. Il talento del Chelsea ha annunciato la sua iniziativa benefica per il "Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center", l’ospedale in cui è nato in Pennsylvania (Stati Uniti) il 18 settembre del 1998, che ogni sabato riceverà proprio dall'ex Borussia Dortmund una speciale consegna di burritos. A spiegare il tutto, sabato scorso, è stato lo stesso giocatore sul proprio profilo Instagram: "Stiamo attraversando un momento davvero difficile, ma abbiamo i nostri Supereroi che ci aiuteranno a superarlo, i professionisti medici di tutto il mondo. Saremo tutti indebitati per sempre con queste persone straordinarie che hanno dimostrato coraggio e forza per aiutarci a combattere questo virus. Per mostrare la mia gratitudine ai Supereroi della mia città - Hershey, Pennsylvania - io e @chipotle invieremo pasti ogni sabato (a partire da oggi) di aprile e maggio a tutti gli uomini e le donne coraggiosi che combattono il COVID-19 al Penn State Health Milton Centro medico S. Hershey, l'ospedale in cui sono nato. Il sabato è sempre stato un giorno felice per me, è stato il giorno in cui potevo uscire e giocare al gioco che amo, il calcio, quindi spero che questo porterà un po' di felicità ai nostri Supereroi per i sabati a venire".

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

We are going through a really tough time at the moment but we have our own Superheroes who will help get us through it, the medical professionals all over the world. We will all be in debt forever to these amazing people who have showed bravery and strength to help us fight this virus. To show my gratitude to the Superheroes in my hometown, Hershey, PA - myself and @chipotle will be sending meals every Saturday (starting today) for the next month to all the brave men & women fighting COVID - 19 at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the hospital where I was born. Saturdays have always been a happy day for me - it was the day I could go out and play the game I love, soccer, so hopefully this will bring some happiness to our Superheroes for Saturdays to come. If you have the means to help your local hospital during this tough time, I encourage you to do the same. Everything counts, no matter how small. Stay Safe.

Un post condiviso da Christian (@cmpulisic) in data:

Articoli correlati
Cassano svela il suo giovane preferito: "Carrascal del River è un mostro" Cassano svela il suo giovane preferito: "Carrascal del River è un mostro"
Chelsea, Ziyech è l'8° acquisto più costoso di Abramovich. Guida Kepa Chelsea, Ziyech è l'8° acquisto più costoso di Abramovich. Guida Kepa
Le pagelle del Chelsea - Pulisic imprendibile, Abraham in doppia cifra Le pagelle del Chelsea - Pulisic imprendibile, Abraham in doppia cifra
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Bayern, Hoeness: "Sarei molto felice se restasse Neuer, è ancora il miglior portiere al mondo" Bayern, Hoeness: "Sarei molto felice se restasse Neuer, è ancora il miglior portiere al mondo"
Borussia Dortmund, Zorc e le voci su Sancho. "Mercato non è priorità, ma siamo tranquilli" Borussia Dortmund, Zorc e le voci su Sancho. "Mercato non è priorità, ma siamo tranquilli"
Liga, meno presenze nelle sale e separatori in vetro: come può cambiare il VAR alla ripresa Liga, meno presenze nelle sale e separatori in vetro: come può cambiare il VAR alla ripresa
Il Braga torna ad allenarsi: palloni personalizzati e distanza di sicurezza in campo Il Braga torna ad allenarsi: palloni personalizzati e distanza di sicurezza in campo
Arsenal, si riparte: primi allenamenti individuali per i Gunners al centro sportivo Arsenal, si riparte: primi allenamenti individuali per i Gunners al centro sportivo
Il piano a cui lavora la Liga: allenamenti individuali già da sabato. E la ripresa il 7 giugno Il piano a cui lavora la Liga: allenamenti individuali già da sabato. E la ripresa il 7 giugno
Braithwaite controcorrente: "Lockdown un vantaggio, nessuno si sta allenando come me" Braithwaite controcorrente: "Lockdown un vantaggio, nessuno si sta allenando come me"
Le proposte della Premier per la ripartenza: sei settimane negli hotel e partite nei centri sportivi Le proposte della Premier per la ripartenza: sei settimane negli hotel e partite nei centri sportivi
Editoriale di Michele Criscitiello 4, 18, 10... I numeri dell'incoerenza. Parliamo di mercato che è meglio: Juve, Chiesa non è la priorità. L'Inter si tiene Lautaro 4, 18, 10... I numeri dell'incoerenza. Parliamo di mercato che è meglio: Juve, Chiesa non è la priorità. L'Inter si tiene Lautaro
Le più lette
1 Un talento al giorno, Maximiliano Lovera: velocità e tecnica sulla fascia
2 LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus. Conclusi i campionati anche in Argentina
3 4, 18, 10... I numeri dell'incoerenza. Parliamo di mercato che è meglio: Juve, Chiesa...
4 Lotito: "Play-off per decidere il titolo? E perché Inter e Atalanta devono essere...
5 Lotito: "Sfido la Juventus, decidiamo lo Scudetto in una partita unica"
Ora in radio
TMW News 20:00TMW News live! Notizie, opinioni e attualità.
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000