Coronavirus, Pulisic cuore d'oro: ogni sabato dona burritos gratis all'ospedale in cui è nato

vedi letture

Christian Pulisic cuore d'oro. Il talento del Chelsea ha annunciato la sua iniziativa benefica per il "Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center", l’ospedale in cui è nato in Pennsylvania (Stati Uniti) il 18 settembre del 1998, che ogni sabato riceverà proprio dall'ex Borussia Dortmund una speciale consegna di burritos. A spiegare il tutto, sabato scorso, è stato lo stesso giocatore sul proprio profilo Instagram: "Stiamo attraversando un momento davvero difficile, ma abbiamo i nostri Supereroi che ci aiuteranno a superarlo, i professionisti medici di tutto il mondo. Saremo tutti indebitati per sempre con queste persone straordinarie che hanno dimostrato coraggio e forza per aiutarci a combattere questo virus. Per mostrare la mia gratitudine ai Supereroi della mia città - Hershey, Pennsylvania - io e @chipotle invieremo pasti ogni sabato (a partire da oggi) di aprile e maggio a tutti gli uomini e le donne coraggiosi che combattono il COVID-19 al Penn State Health Milton Centro medico S. Hershey, l'ospedale in cui sono nato. Il sabato è sempre stato un giorno felice per me, è stato il giorno in cui potevo uscire e giocare al gioco che amo, il calcio, quindi spero che questo porterà un po' di felicità ai nostri Supereroi per i sabati a venire".