Emergenza Coronavirus. Il messaggio di Haaland: "Curate anche la vostra mente"

Attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, l’attaccante del Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland ha voluto pubblicare un post per sottolineare l’importanza della meditazione in questo momento così delicato per tutti: “Questa pandemia ci sta sottoponendo a molto più stress e incertezze del normale. Se in questi giorni ti senti ansioso, non sei solo. Oltre a prenderci cura dei nostri corpi, dobbiamo prenderci cura anche della nostra mente. La meditazione è una cosa seria e può sicuramente aiutarci a regolarizzare le nostre emozione in modo da poter fare più attenzione agli altri e a comportarci in modo più altruista”.