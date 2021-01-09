FA Cup, l'Everton di Ancelotti ok ai supplementari. Impresa del Chorley, squadra di sesta serie
In Inghilterra stanno andando in scena i 32esimi di finale di FA Cup, la Coppa d'Inghliterra e l'Everton di Carlo Ancelotti si è guadagnato il prossimo turno battendo 2-1 il Rotheram. Avanti anche Luton, Nottingham, Norwich, Millwall e soprattutto Chorley, squadra di sesta divisione, che ha trionfato per 2-0 contro un Derby County decimato.
FA Cup (ING)
Boreham Wood - Millwall 0-2
Everton - Rotherham 2-1 dts
Luton - Reading 1-0
Norwich - Coventry 2-0
Nottingham - Cardiff 1-0
Chorley - Derby 2-0
16:00 Blackburn - Doncaster
16:00 Blackpool - West Brom
16:00 Bristol Rovers - Sheffield Utd
16:00 Burnley - Milton Keynes
16:00 Exeter - Sheffield Wed
16:00 Oldham - Bournemouth
16:00 QPR - Fulham
16:00 Stevenage - Swansea
16:00 Stoke - Leicester
16:00 Wycombe - Preston
18:30 Arsenal - Newcastle
19:00 Brentford - Middlesbrough
19:00 Huddersfield - Plymouth
21:00 Manchester Utd - Watford
