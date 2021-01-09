Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

FA Cup, l'Everton di Ancelotti ok ai supplementari. Impresa del Chorley, squadra di sesta serie

FA Cup, l'Everton di Ancelotti ok ai supplementari. Impresa del Chorley, squadra di sesta serieTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 16:38Calcio estero
di Rosa Doro

In Inghilterra stanno andando in scena i 32esimi di finale di FA Cup, la Coppa d'Inghliterra e l'Everton di Carlo Ancelotti si è guadagnato il prossimo turno battendo 2-1 il Rotheram. Avanti anche Luton, Nottingham, Norwich, Millwall e soprattutto Chorley, squadra di sesta divisione, che ha trionfato per 2-0 contro un Derby County decimato.

FA Cup (ING)
Boreham Wood - Millwall 0-2
Everton - Rotherham 2-1 dts
Luton - Reading 1-0
Norwich - Coventry 2-0
Nottingham - Cardiff 1-0
Chorley - Derby 2-0
16:00 Blackburn - Doncaster
16:00 Blackpool - West Brom
16:00 Bristol Rovers - Sheffield Utd
16:00 Burnley - Milton Keynes
16:00 Exeter - Sheffield Wed
16:00 Oldham - Bournemouth
16:00 QPR - Fulham
16:00 Stevenage - Swansea
16:00 Stoke - Leicester
16:00 Wycombe - Preston
18:30 Arsenal - Newcastle
19:00 Brentford - Middlesbrough
19:00 Huddersfield - Plymouth
21:00 Manchester Utd - Watford

Articoli correlati
FOCUS TMW - Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Snodgrass dal West Ham al WBA FOCUS TMW - Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Snodgrass dal West Ham al WBA
L'Everton punta al riscatto di Olsen dalla Roma. Ma senza Bernard nell'operazione L'Everton punta al riscatto di Olsen dalla Roma. Ma senza Bernard nell'operazione...
TMW - L'Everton sfida il Manchester United per Moises Caicedo: offerta da 6 milioni di euro TMW - L'Everton sfida il Manchester United per Moises Caicedo: offerta da 6 milioni...
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Granada-Barcellona, le formazioni ufficiali: Griezmann torna titolare, Pjanic in panchina Granada-Barcellona, le formazioni ufficiali: Griezmann torna titolare, Pjanic in panchina
LIVE TMW - BUNDESLIGA - Finali: Pareggia il Leverkusen, lo Schalke 04 torna alla vittoria liveBUNDESLIGA - Finali: Pareggia il Leverkusen, lo Schalke 04 torna alla vittoria
Bundes, i risultati del pomeriggio: prima vittoria dello Schalke, pari per Leverkusen e Wolfsburg Bundes, i risultati del pomeriggio: prima vittoria dello Schalke, pari per Leverkusen e Wolfsburg
FA Cup, l'Everton di Ancelotti ok ai supplementari. Impresa del Chorley, squadra di sesta serie FA Cup, l'Everton di Ancelotti ok ai supplementari. Impresa del Chorley, squadra di sesta serie
Liga, una tripletta di En Nesyri lancia il Siviglia: Real Sociedad battuto 3-2 Liga, una tripletta di En Nesyri lancia il Siviglia: Real Sociedad battuto 3-2
Real Valladolid, nuovo caso Covid-19 in rosa: l'ex Genoa El Yamiq è già in isolamento Real Valladolid, nuovo caso Covid-19 in rosa: l'ex Genoa El Yamiq è già in isolamento
LaLiga, la tempesta Filomena mette rischio anche Real Valladolid-Valencia: l'aeroporto è chiuso LaLiga, la tempesta Filomena mette rischio anche Real Valladolid-Valencia: l'aeroporto è chiuso
Boca Juniors, finalmente si rivede Pavon: terminato il prestito ai Los Angeles Galaxy Boca Juniors, finalmente si rivede Pavon: terminato il prestito ai Los Angeles Galaxy
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Milan, stretta finale per Simakan. Juventus, dopo Rovella ecco Reynolds. Inter, per l’attacco c’è anche Gervinho. Il Napoli guarda al futuro: Zaccagni per giugno Milan, stretta finale per Simakan. Juventus, dopo Rovella ecco Reynolds. Inter, per l’attacco c’è anche Gervinho. Il Napoli guarda al futuro: Zaccagni per giugno
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, lunedì tampone per Osimhen. In Italia oggi quasi 20.000 nuovi...
2 PROBABILI FORMAZIONI - Serie A, tutte le ultime LIVE sul 17° turno: Shomurodov-Destro...
3 Milan, stretta finale per Simakan. Juventus, dopo Rovella ecco Reynolds. Inter, per...
4 Causa Boban, quel Milan litigava. Gazzetta: "Spuntano Spalletti, Marcelino e Schmidt"...
5 Le probabili formazioni di Juventus-Sassuolo: emergenza totale in difesa per Pirlo...
Ora in radio
Sabato Sport Live 15:05Sabato Sport Live live! Aggiornamenti live di tutte le partite di Campionato Serie A...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
UspiQuesto periodico è associato all’Unione Stampa Periodica Italiana
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000