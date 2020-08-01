Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
focus

Ligue 1, i trasferimenti della finestra estiva. Il Lille si rinforza con Yilmaz

FOCUS TMW - Ligue 1, i trasferimenti della finestra estiva. Il Lille si rinforza con YilmazTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Dimitri Conti
Oggi alle 21:19Calcio estero
di Rosa Doro

Con la risoluzione anticipata della stagione 2019-2020, è ufficialmente iniziata già l'8 giugno la finestra di calciomercato della Ligue 1. Di seguito l'elenco con tutti i trasferimenti aggiornati, giorno per giorno e squadra per squadra:

ANGERS all. Stephane Moulin
Acquisti: P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux), I. Cissé (Paris FC, fine prestito), P. D. Diaw (Caen, fine prestito), T. Touré (Sochaux, fine prestito), S. Doumbia (Rennes), M. Zinga (Havre)
Cessioni: S. Doumbia (Rennes, fine prestito), V. Pajot (Metz), Cissé (Dunkerque)

Bordeaux all. Paulo Sousa
Acquisti: A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fine prestito), A. Mendy (Brest, fine prestito), A. Boupendza (Feirense, fine prestito), O. Mandanda (US Créteil-Lusitanos, fine prestito), A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fine prestito), P. Bernardoni (Nimes, fine prestito)
Cessioni: Y. Benrahou (Nimes), Y. Ait Bennasser (Monaco, fine prestito), P. Bernardoni (Angers)

BREST all. Olivier Dall'Oglio
Acquisti: R. Pierre-Gabriel (Mainz), F. Honorat (Saint-Etienne), R. Faivre (Monaco), G. Buon (US Avranches, fine prestito), J. Le Douaron (Stade Briochin)
Cessioni: A. Mendy (Bordeaux, fine prestito), M. Autret (Auxerre, fine contratto), D. Osei Yaw (fine contratto), J-C. Castelletto (Nantes, fine contratto), G. Buon (Bastia-Borgo), D. Leon (Auxerre, fine contratto), K. Mayi (fine contratto), D. Kiki (fine contratto), G. Belaud (Paris FC, fine contratto)

DIGIONE all. Stephane Jobard
Acquisti: E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Paris Saint-Germain), R. Philippe (Toulon, fine prestito), E. Loiodice (Wolverhampton, fine prestito), A. Scheidler (Orleans, fine prestito)
Cessioni: S. Mavididi (Juventus, fine prestito), F. Balmont (fine contratto), J. Cadiz (Benfica, fine prestito), B. Soumaré (Sochaux), T Barbet (Bastia)

LENS all. Frank Haise
Acquisti: F. Medina (Atletico Talleres), W. Fariñez (Millonarios), L. Badé (Habre AC, fine contratto), J. Clauss (Arminia Bielefeld, fine contratto), C. Jean (Tolosa), Kakuta (Amiens), Ganago (Nizza)
Cessioni: G. Gillet (Royal Charleroi, fine contratto), M. Sylla (Cholet, fine contratto), V. Belon (Stade Lavallois), M. Madrid (fine contratto), V. Wojtkowiak (fine contratto)

LILLE all. Christophe Galtier
Acquisti: J. Alonso (Boca Juniors, fine prestito), I. Lihadji (Olympique Marsiglia, fine contratto), A. Flips (Ajaccio, fine prestito), B. Yilmaz (Besiktas), Pizzuto (parametro zero).
Cessioni: A. Jakubech (KV Courtrai), J. Alonso (Atletico Mineiro), L. Remy (fine contratto), N. Gaitan (fine contratto)

LORIENT all. Christophe Pelissier
Acquisti: Q. Boisgard (Tolosa), S. Diarra (Le Mans), W. Ebane (Dunkerque, fine contratto), J. Morel (Rennes, fine contratto), M. Mara (Paris FC, fine prestito), G. Courtet (Ajaccio, fine prestito), Adrian Grbis (Lorient), Matthieu Dreyer (Amiens, parametro zero).
Cessioni: A. Lauriente (Rennes, fine prestito), P. Ouaneh (Concarneau), J. Burban (Cholet), T. Renaud (Cholet), M. Pattier (Stade Briochin), Y. Kitala (Olympique Lione, fine prestito), M. Kamissoko (Pau FC), I. Meslier (Leeds United)

OLYMPIQUE LIONE all. Rudi Garcia
Acquisti: T. Ndicka Matam (Bourg-en-Bresse, fine prestito), L. Pintor (Troyes, fine prestito), Y. Kitala (Lorient, fine prestito), T. Kadewere (Havre, fine prestito), K. Toko Ekambi (Villarreal)
Cessioni: M. Terrier (Rennes), L. Margueron (Clermont Foot), T. Ndicka Matam (KV Oostende), A. Gouiri (Nizza), Y. Kitala (Sochaux), L. Tousart (Hertha Berlino, fine prestito), O. Solet (Salisburgo)

OLYMPIQUE MARSIGLIA all. André Villas-Boas
Acquisti: P. Gueye (Havre, fine contratto), A. Gonzalez (Villarreal), C. Rocchia (Sochaux, fine prestito), L. Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund, prestito)
Cessioni: I. Lihadji (Lille, fine contratto)

METZ all. Vincent Hognon
Acquisti: V. Dias Goncalves (Saint-Etienne), L. Gueye (As Generation Foot), A. Traore (Al-Adalah, fine prestito), R. Mroivili (RFC Seraing, fine prestito), V. Thill (Orleans, fine prestito), C. T. Sabaly (Pau, fine prestito), G. Poblete (San Lorenzo, fine prestito), Y. Maziz (Le Mans, fine prestito), G. Hein (Valenciennes, fine prestito), L. Jans (Paderborn, fine prestito), L. Pierre (Dunkerque, fine prestito), T. Ambrose (Manchester City), V. Pajot (Angers), A. Jallow (Ajaccio, fine prestito), A. Dia Ndiaye (Sochaux, fine prestito), K. N'Doram (Monaco)
Cessioni: A. Traore (Al-Adalah), A. Dia N'Diaye (RFC Seraing), G. Mikautadze (RFC Seraing), S. Lahssaini (RFC Seraing), A. Lo (RFC Seraing), Y. Godart (RFC Seraing), G. Dietsch (RFC Seraing), G. Hein (Auxerre), R. Mroivili (fine contratto), R. Cohade (fine contratto), M. Gakpa (Paris FC)

MONACO all. Robert Moreno
Acquisti: A. Musaba (NEC Nimegue), Y. Ait Bennasser (Bordeaux, fine prestito), S. Diop (Sochaux, fine prestito), Majecki (Legia Varsavia), Badiashile (Amiens), Pavlovic (Partizan), J-E. Aholou (St. Etienne).
Cessioni: R. Faivre (Brest), I. Slimani (Leicester, fine prestito), T. Bakayoko (Chelsea, fine prestito), A. Silva (Leicester, fine prestito), D. Benaglio (fine contratto), M. Sylla (fine contratto), S. Sy (fine contratto), J. Gaspar (Grenoble, fine contratto), D. Subasic (fine contratto), K. N'Doram (Metz), B. Henrichs (RB Lipsia)

MONTPELLIER all. Michel Der Zakarian
Acquisti: Y. Ammour (Beziers, fine prestito), B. Badu (Football Club Chambly, fine prestito), P. Skuletic (Sivasspor, fine prestito), S. Mavididi (Juventus)
Cessioni: G. Rulli (Real Sociedad, fine prestito), K. Kaiboué (FC Sete 34), S. Camara (fine contratto)

NANTES all. Christian Gourcuff
Acquisti: R. Kolo Muani (US Boulogne, fine prestito), J-C. Castelletto (Brest, fine contratto), M. Simon (Levante), P. Chirivella (Liverpool, fine contratto), Q. Braat (Chamois Niortais, fine prestito), M. Dupé (Clermont Foot, fine prestito).
Cessioni: M. Dupé (Clermont Foot), A. Olliero (Pau FC), Braat (Chamois Niortais).

NIZZA all. Patrick Vieira
Acquisti: J-V. Makengo (Tolosa, fine prestito), I. Cisse (Famalicao, fine prestito), I. Sacko (tTroyes, fine prestito), A. Gouiri (Olympique Lione), R. Bambu (Athletico Paranaense), M. Schneiderlin (Everton), H. Kamara (Reims), F. Daniliuc (Bayern Monaco, fine contratto), E. Sylvestre (Auxerre)
Cessioni: I. Cisse (Châteauroux), A. Ounas (Napoli, fine prestito), M. Wague (Barcellona, fine prestito), R. Durmisi (Lazio, fine prestito), M. Sarr (fine contratto), A. Lusamba (fine contratto), Y. Clementie (fine contratto), G. Lloris (Auxerre), Malang Sarr (svincolato), Ganago (Lens)

NIMES all. Bernard Blaquart
Acquisti: B. Meling (Rosenborg), B. Reynet (Tolosa), Y. Benrahou (Bordeaux)
Cessioni: T. Valls (fine contratto), P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux, fine prestito)

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN all. Thomas Tuchel
Acquisti: E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Havre AC), M. Icardi (Inter)
Cessioni: E. J. Ebimbe (Digione), T. Meunier (Borussia Dortmund, fine contratto), M. Sissako (Standard Liegi), Edinson Cavani (fine contratto),
Adil Aouchiche (St. Etienne, fine contratto).

REIMS all. David Guion
Acquisti: W. Faes (KV Oostende, fine prestito), F. Hornby (Everton), T. De Smet (Saint-Trond VV), V. Berisha (Lazio)
Cessioni: I. Kebbal (Dunkerque), H Kamara (Nizza), N. Mbemba (Havre AC, fine contratto), N. Lemaitre (Quevilly Rouen Metropole)

RENNES all. Julien Stephan
Acquisti: M. Terrier (Olympique Lione), S. Doumbia (Angers, fine prestito), A. Lauriente (Lorient, fine prestito), L. Brassier (Valenciennes, fine prestito), N. Diallo (Avranches, fine prestito), H. Ek Mokeddem (Stade Lavallois, fine prestito), S. Nzonzi (Roma), M. Bernauer (Concarneau, fine prestito), J. Yell (Stade Malherbe Caen, fine prestito)
Cessioni: M. Picouleau (Valenciennes, fine contratto), J. Gnagnon (Siviglia, fine prestito), R. Mandanda (fine contratto), M. Bernauer (Le Mans), J. Morel (Lorient, fine contratto), A. Kerouedan (Rodez Aveyron Foot), J. Johansson (Goteborg, fine contratto), S. Doumbia (Angers).

SAINT-ETIENNE all. Claude Puel
Acquisti: R. Souici (Servette, fine prestito), A. Sissoko (Le Puy Foot, fine prestito), M. Gueye (Nancy, fine prestito), V. Dias Goncalves (Nancy, fine prestito), J-P. Krasso (SAS Football Epinal), Adil Aouchiche (PSG, fine contratto).
Cessioni: V. Dias Goncalves (Metz), W. Saliba (Arsenal, fine prestito), F. Honorat (Brest)

STRASBURGO all. Thierry Laurey
Acquisti: I. Saadi (Cercle Brugge, fine prestito), M. Chahiri (Red Star, fine prestito), M. Siby (Valenciennes)
Cessioni: J. Grimm (fine contratto), D. Tchamba (Strømsgodset), B. Corgnet (fine contratto), A. Ndour (Sochaux, fine contratto)

Articoli correlati
Juventus, Rabiot: "Come ho visto il Lione? Bene, soprattutto fisicamente" Juventus, Rabiot: "Come ho visto il Lione? Bene, soprattutto fisicamente"
Lione, Marcelo: "Tristi per la sconfitta col PSG ma ora abbiamo una grande partita con la Juve" Lione, Marcelo: "Tristi per la sconfitta col PSG ma ora abbiamo una grande partita...
Lione, Garcia: "Pensiamo alla Juve, cercheremo di qualificarci ai quarti di finale" Lione, Garcia: "Pensiamo alla Juve, cercheremo di qualificarci ai quarti di finale"...
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Arsenal, prima da capitano poi da allenatore: Arteta vince la FA Cup e fa la storia Arsenal, prima da capitano poi da allenatore: Arteta vince la FA Cup e fa la storia
FOCUS TMW - Ligue 1, i trasferimenti della finestra estiva. Il Lille si rinforza con Yilmaz focusLigue 1, i trasferimenti della finestra estiva. Il Lille si rinforza con Yilmaz
Arsenal, Aubameyang senza freni: è il giocatore della Premier ad aver segnato di più Arsenal, Aubameyang senza freni: è il giocatore della Premier ad aver segnato di più
L'Arsenal vince la FA Cup e vola in Europa League col Leicester. Tottenham ai preliminari L'Arsenal vince la FA Cup e vola in Europa League col Leicester. Tottenham ai preliminari
L'Arsenal trionfa in finale: FA Cup numero 14 per i Gunners, nessuno ha fatto meglio L'Arsenal trionfa in finale: FA Cup numero 14 per i Gunners, nessuno ha fatto meglio
Le pagelle del Chelsea - Pulisic il migliore dei suoi, Kovacic inguenuo, Zouma sorpreso Le pagelle del Chelsea - Pulisic il migliore dei suoi, Kovacic inguenuo, Zouma sorpreso
Le pagelle dell'Arsenal - Aubameyang decisivo, Pepe imprendibile, Lacazette in ombra Le pagelle dell'Arsenal - Aubameyang decisivo, Pepe imprendibile, Lacazette in ombra
Arsenal, la FA Cup è tua! Aubameyang firma la rimonta con una doppietta: 2-1 al Chelsea Arsenal, la FA Cup è tua! Aubameyang firma la rimonta con una doppietta: 2-1 al Chelsea
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Napoli per la difesa Gabriel è la prima scelta. Boga per il dopo Callejon ma il Sassuolo per ora resiste. L’Inter ci riprova per Dzeko e dopo Nainggolan rientrerà anche Perisic Napoli per la difesa Gabriel è la prima scelta. Boga per il dopo Callejon ma il Sassuolo per ora resiste. L’Inter ci riprova per Dzeko e dopo Nainggolan rientrerà anche Perisic...
Le più lette
1 Fofana saluta l'Udinese: "Grazie, ma è arrivato il momento di scegliere un'altra...
2 Salernitana, Lotito furioso contro Ventura: "Ma che cambio ha fatto? È matto"
3 UFFICIALE: Salernitana, mister Gian Piero Ventura non rinnoverà il contratto
4 Inter, sì tratta Kumbulla: accettate richieste dell'Hellas Verona, si lavora sulle...
5 Napoli per la difesa Gabriel è la prima scelta. Boga per il dopo Callejon ma il Sassuolo...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000