Ligue 1, i trasferimenti della finestra estiva. Il Lille si rinforza con Yilmaz
Con la risoluzione anticipata della stagione 2019-2020, è ufficialmente iniziata già l'8 giugno la finestra di calciomercato della Ligue 1. Di seguito l'elenco con tutti i trasferimenti aggiornati, giorno per giorno e squadra per squadra:
ANGERS all. Stephane Moulin
Acquisti: P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux), I. Cissé (Paris FC, fine prestito), P. D. Diaw (Caen, fine prestito), T. Touré (Sochaux, fine prestito), S. Doumbia (Rennes), M. Zinga (Havre)
Cessioni: S. Doumbia (Rennes, fine prestito), V. Pajot (Metz), Cissé (Dunkerque)
Bordeaux all. Paulo Sousa
Acquisti: A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fine prestito), A. Mendy (Brest, fine prestito), A. Boupendza (Feirense, fine prestito), O. Mandanda (US Créteil-Lusitanos, fine prestito), A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fine prestito), P. Bernardoni (Nimes, fine prestito)
Cessioni: Y. Benrahou (Nimes), Y. Ait Bennasser (Monaco, fine prestito), P. Bernardoni (Angers)
BREST all. Olivier Dall'Oglio
Acquisti: R. Pierre-Gabriel (Mainz), F. Honorat (Saint-Etienne), R. Faivre (Monaco), G. Buon (US Avranches, fine prestito), J. Le Douaron (Stade Briochin)
Cessioni: A. Mendy (Bordeaux, fine prestito), M. Autret (Auxerre, fine contratto), D. Osei Yaw (fine contratto), J-C. Castelletto (Nantes, fine contratto), G. Buon (Bastia-Borgo), D. Leon (Auxerre, fine contratto), K. Mayi (fine contratto), D. Kiki (fine contratto), G. Belaud (Paris FC, fine contratto)
DIGIONE all. Stephane Jobard
Acquisti: E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Paris Saint-Germain), R. Philippe (Toulon, fine prestito), E. Loiodice (Wolverhampton, fine prestito), A. Scheidler (Orleans, fine prestito)
Cessioni: S. Mavididi (Juventus, fine prestito), F. Balmont (fine contratto), J. Cadiz (Benfica, fine prestito), B. Soumaré (Sochaux), T Barbet (Bastia)
LENS all. Frank Haise
Acquisti: F. Medina (Atletico Talleres), W. Fariñez (Millonarios), L. Badé (Habre AC, fine contratto), J. Clauss (Arminia Bielefeld, fine contratto), C. Jean (Tolosa), Kakuta (Amiens), Ganago (Nizza)
Cessioni: G. Gillet (Royal Charleroi, fine contratto), M. Sylla (Cholet, fine contratto), V. Belon (Stade Lavallois), M. Madrid (fine contratto), V. Wojtkowiak (fine contratto)
LILLE all. Christophe Galtier
Acquisti: J. Alonso (Boca Juniors, fine prestito), I. Lihadji (Olympique Marsiglia, fine contratto), A. Flips (Ajaccio, fine prestito), B. Yilmaz (Besiktas), Pizzuto (parametro zero).
Cessioni: A. Jakubech (KV Courtrai), J. Alonso (Atletico Mineiro), L. Remy (fine contratto), N. Gaitan (fine contratto)
LORIENT all. Christophe Pelissier
Acquisti: Q. Boisgard (Tolosa), S. Diarra (Le Mans), W. Ebane (Dunkerque, fine contratto), J. Morel (Rennes, fine contratto), M. Mara (Paris FC, fine prestito), G. Courtet (Ajaccio, fine prestito), Adrian Grbis (Lorient), Matthieu Dreyer (Amiens, parametro zero).
Cessioni: A. Lauriente (Rennes, fine prestito), P. Ouaneh (Concarneau), J. Burban (Cholet), T. Renaud (Cholet), M. Pattier (Stade Briochin), Y. Kitala (Olympique Lione, fine prestito), M. Kamissoko (Pau FC), I. Meslier (Leeds United)
OLYMPIQUE LIONE all. Rudi Garcia
Acquisti: T. Ndicka Matam (Bourg-en-Bresse, fine prestito), L. Pintor (Troyes, fine prestito), Y. Kitala (Lorient, fine prestito), T. Kadewere (Havre, fine prestito), K. Toko Ekambi (Villarreal)
Cessioni: M. Terrier (Rennes), L. Margueron (Clermont Foot), T. Ndicka Matam (KV Oostende), A. Gouiri (Nizza), Y. Kitala (Sochaux), L. Tousart (Hertha Berlino, fine prestito), O. Solet (Salisburgo)
OLYMPIQUE MARSIGLIA all. André Villas-Boas
Acquisti: P. Gueye (Havre, fine contratto), A. Gonzalez (Villarreal), C. Rocchia (Sochaux, fine prestito), L. Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund, prestito)
Cessioni: I. Lihadji (Lille, fine contratto)
METZ all. Vincent Hognon
Acquisti: V. Dias Goncalves (Saint-Etienne), L. Gueye (As Generation Foot), A. Traore (Al-Adalah, fine prestito), R. Mroivili (RFC Seraing, fine prestito), V. Thill (Orleans, fine prestito), C. T. Sabaly (Pau, fine prestito), G. Poblete (San Lorenzo, fine prestito), Y. Maziz (Le Mans, fine prestito), G. Hein (Valenciennes, fine prestito), L. Jans (Paderborn, fine prestito), L. Pierre (Dunkerque, fine prestito), T. Ambrose (Manchester City), V. Pajot (Angers), A. Jallow (Ajaccio, fine prestito), A. Dia Ndiaye (Sochaux, fine prestito), K. N'Doram (Monaco)
Cessioni: A. Traore (Al-Adalah), A. Dia N'Diaye (RFC Seraing), G. Mikautadze (RFC Seraing), S. Lahssaini (RFC Seraing), A. Lo (RFC Seraing), Y. Godart (RFC Seraing), G. Dietsch (RFC Seraing), G. Hein (Auxerre), R. Mroivili (fine contratto), R. Cohade (fine contratto), M. Gakpa (Paris FC)
MONACO all. Robert Moreno
Acquisti: A. Musaba (NEC Nimegue), Y. Ait Bennasser (Bordeaux, fine prestito), S. Diop (Sochaux, fine prestito), Majecki (Legia Varsavia), Badiashile (Amiens), Pavlovic (Partizan), J-E. Aholou (St. Etienne).
Cessioni: R. Faivre (Brest), I. Slimani (Leicester, fine prestito), T. Bakayoko (Chelsea, fine prestito), A. Silva (Leicester, fine prestito), D. Benaglio (fine contratto), M. Sylla (fine contratto), S. Sy (fine contratto), J. Gaspar (Grenoble, fine contratto), D. Subasic (fine contratto), K. N'Doram (Metz), B. Henrichs (RB Lipsia)
MONTPELLIER all. Michel Der Zakarian
Acquisti: Y. Ammour (Beziers, fine prestito), B. Badu (Football Club Chambly, fine prestito), P. Skuletic (Sivasspor, fine prestito), S. Mavididi (Juventus)
Cessioni: G. Rulli (Real Sociedad, fine prestito), K. Kaiboué (FC Sete 34), S. Camara (fine contratto)
NANTES all. Christian Gourcuff
Acquisti: R. Kolo Muani (US Boulogne, fine prestito), J-C. Castelletto (Brest, fine contratto), M. Simon (Levante), P. Chirivella (Liverpool, fine contratto), Q. Braat (Chamois Niortais, fine prestito), M. Dupé (Clermont Foot, fine prestito).
Cessioni: M. Dupé (Clermont Foot), A. Olliero (Pau FC), Braat (Chamois Niortais).
NIZZA all. Patrick Vieira
Acquisti: J-V. Makengo (Tolosa, fine prestito), I. Cisse (Famalicao, fine prestito), I. Sacko (tTroyes, fine prestito), A. Gouiri (Olympique Lione), R. Bambu (Athletico Paranaense), M. Schneiderlin (Everton), H. Kamara (Reims), F. Daniliuc (Bayern Monaco, fine contratto), E. Sylvestre (Auxerre)
Cessioni: I. Cisse (Châteauroux), A. Ounas (Napoli, fine prestito), M. Wague (Barcellona, fine prestito), R. Durmisi (Lazio, fine prestito), M. Sarr (fine contratto), A. Lusamba (fine contratto), Y. Clementie (fine contratto), G. Lloris (Auxerre), Malang Sarr (svincolato), Ganago (Lens)
NIMES all. Bernard Blaquart
Acquisti: B. Meling (Rosenborg), B. Reynet (Tolosa), Y. Benrahou (Bordeaux)
Cessioni: T. Valls (fine contratto), P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux, fine prestito)
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN all. Thomas Tuchel
Acquisti: E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Havre AC), M. Icardi (Inter)
Cessioni: E. J. Ebimbe (Digione), T. Meunier (Borussia Dortmund, fine contratto), M. Sissako (Standard Liegi), Edinson Cavani (fine contratto),
Adil Aouchiche (St. Etienne, fine contratto).
REIMS all. David Guion
Acquisti: W. Faes (KV Oostende, fine prestito), F. Hornby (Everton), T. De Smet (Saint-Trond VV), V. Berisha (Lazio)
Cessioni: I. Kebbal (Dunkerque), H Kamara (Nizza), N. Mbemba (Havre AC, fine contratto), N. Lemaitre (Quevilly Rouen Metropole)
RENNES all. Julien Stephan
Acquisti: M. Terrier (Olympique Lione), S. Doumbia (Angers, fine prestito), A. Lauriente (Lorient, fine prestito), L. Brassier (Valenciennes, fine prestito), N. Diallo (Avranches, fine prestito), H. Ek Mokeddem (Stade Lavallois, fine prestito), S. Nzonzi (Roma), M. Bernauer (Concarneau, fine prestito), J. Yell (Stade Malherbe Caen, fine prestito)
Cessioni: M. Picouleau (Valenciennes, fine contratto), J. Gnagnon (Siviglia, fine prestito), R. Mandanda (fine contratto), M. Bernauer (Le Mans), J. Morel (Lorient, fine contratto), A. Kerouedan (Rodez Aveyron Foot), J. Johansson (Goteborg, fine contratto), S. Doumbia (Angers).
SAINT-ETIENNE all. Claude Puel
Acquisti: R. Souici (Servette, fine prestito), A. Sissoko (Le Puy Foot, fine prestito), M. Gueye (Nancy, fine prestito), V. Dias Goncalves (Nancy, fine prestito), J-P. Krasso (SAS Football Epinal), Adil Aouchiche (PSG, fine contratto).
Cessioni: V. Dias Goncalves (Metz), W. Saliba (Arsenal, fine prestito), F. Honorat (Brest)
STRASBURGO all. Thierry Laurey
Acquisti: I. Saadi (Cercle Brugge, fine prestito), M. Chahiri (Red Star, fine prestito), M. Siby (Valenciennes)
Cessioni: J. Grimm (fine contratto), D. Tchamba (Strømsgodset), B. Corgnet (fine contratto), A. Ndour (Sochaux, fine contratto)
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510