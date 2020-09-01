Ligue 1, tutti i trasferimenti. David rimpiazza Osimhen. PSG immobile
Con la risoluzione anticipata della stagione 2019-2020, è ufficialmente iniziata già l'8 giugno la finestra di calciomercato della Ligue 1. Di seguito l'elenco con tutti i trasferimenti aggiornati, giorno per giorno e squadra per squadra:
ANGERS all. Stephane Moulin
Acquisti: Bernardoni (Bordeaux), I. Cissé (Paris FC, fp), P. D. Diaw (Caen, fp), T. Touré (Sochaux, fp), S. Doumbia (Rennes), Ebosse (Le Mans)
Cessioni: Guillaume (Valenciennes), V. Pajot (Metz), Cissé (Dunkerque)
- - -
BORDEAUX all. Paulo Sousa
Acquisti: A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fp), A. Mendy (Brest, fp), A. Boupendza (Feirense, fp), O. Mandanda (US Créteil-Lusitanos, fp), A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fp), P. Bernardoni (Nimes, fp)
Cessioni: Y. Benrahou (Nimes), Y. Ait Bennasser (Monaco, fp), P. Bernardoni (Angers), A. Boupendza (fc)
- - -
BREST all. Olivier Dall'Oglio
Acquisti: C. Herelle (Nizza), H. Tavares (Brest), R. Pierre-Gabriel (Mainz, p), F. Honorat (Saint-Etienne), R. Faivre (Monaco), G. Buon (US Avranches, fp), J. Le Douaron (Stade Briochin)
Cessioni: A. Mendy (Bordeaux, fp), M. Autret (Auxerre, fc), D. Osei Yaw (fc), J-C. Castelletto (Nantes, fc), G. Buon (Bastia-Borgo), D. Leon (Auxerre, fc), K. Mayi (fc), D. Kiki (fc), G. Belaud (Paris FC, fc)
- --
DIGIONE all. Stephane Jobard
Acquisti: A. Dobre (Bournemouth u19), P. Diop (Lione), E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Paris Saint-Germain, p), R. Philippe (Toulon, fp), E. Loiodice (Wolverhampton, fp), A. Scheidler (Orleans, fp)
Cessioni: S. Mavididi (Juventus, fp), F. Balmont (fc), J. Cadiz (Benfica, fp), B. Soumaré (Sochaux), T Barbet (Bastia), N. Aguerd (Rennes)
- - -
LENS all. Frank Haise
Acquisti: I. Sylla (Tolosa), I. Ganago (Nizza), G. Kakuta (Amiens), A. Mendy (Orleans), F. Medina (Talleres), W. Farinez (Millonarios), L. Badé (Le Havre), J. Clauss (Arminia Bielefeld), C. Jean (Tolosa), C. Bayala (Ajaccio)
Cessioni: G. Gillet (Royal Charleroi, fc), M. Sylla (Cholet, fc), V. Belon (Stade Lavallois, p), M. Madri (fc), V. Wojtkowiak (fc), J. Keita (CSKA Sofia, p), T. Ducroq (Bastia, p), T. Vincensini (Bastia, p), A. Mendy (Servette)
- - -
LILLE all. Christophe Galtier
Acquisti: J. Alonso (Boca Juniors, fp), I. Lihadji (Olympique Marsiglia, fc), A. Flips (Ajaccio, fp), B. Yilmaz (Besiktas), Pizzuto (Pachuca), S. Botman (Ajax), Y. Dabila (Cercle Brugge), Jonathan David (Gent), A. Gomes (Manchester United)
Cessioni: E. Gueye (Mouscron), A. Brym (Mouscron), E. Zeka (Mouscron), E. Bocat (Mouscron), S. Agouzoul (Mouscron), I. Faraj (Mouscron), V. Postolachi (Mouscron), V. Osimhen (Napoli), J. Onana (Mouscron), D. Nlandu (Mouscron), L. Remy (fc), R. Kouame (Troyes), S. Sadzoute (Pau), A. Jakubech (Kortrijk), J. Alonso (Atlético Mineiro), N. Gaitan (fc), Show (Boavista)
- - -
LORIENT all. Christophe Pelissier
Acquisti: M. Guel (Quevilly, fp), A. Grbic (Clermont), M. Dreyer (Amiens), Q. Boisgard (Tolosa), S. Diarra (Le Mans), W. Ebane (Dunkerque). J. Morel (Rennes), M. Mara (Paris FC, fp), G. Courtet (Ajaccio, fp)
Cessioni: M. Etuin (Le Mans), I. Meslier (Leeds), P. Lecoeuche (Ajaccio, p), M. Guel (Valenciennes), A. Lauriente (Rennes, fp), P. Ouaneh (Concarneau), J. Burban (Cholet, p), T. Renaud (Cholet, p), Pattier (Stade Briochin, p), Y. Kitala (Lione, fp), M. Kamissoko (Pau), J. Sainati (fc), J. Martins Pereira (fine carriera), J. Cabot (fc)
- - -
OLYMPIQUE LIONE all. Rudi Garcia
Acquisti: T. Ndicka Matam (Bourg-en-Bresse, fp), L. Pintor (Troyes, fp), Y. Kitala (Lorient, fp), T. Kadewere (Le Havre, fp), K. Toko Ekambi (Villarreal)
Cessioni: P. Diop (Digione), M. Terrier (Rennes), L. Margueron (Clermont Foot), T. Ndicka Matam (KV Oostende), A. Gouiri (Nizza), Y. Kitala (Sochaux), L. Tousart (Hertha Berlino, fp), O. Solet (Salisburgo)
- - -
OLYMPIQUE MARSIGLIA all. André Villas-Boas
Acquisti: P. Gueye (Havre, fc), A. Gonzalez (Villarreal), C. Rocchia (Sochaux, fine prestito), L. Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund, p), Nagatomo (svincolato)
Cessioni: I. Lihadji (Lille, fc)
- - -
METZ all. Vincent Hognon
Acquisti: Tchimbembé (Troyes), M. Caillard (Guingamp), V. Dias Goncalves (Saint-Etienne), L. Gueye (As Generation Foot), A. Traore (Al-Adalah, fp), R. Mroivili (RFC Seraing, fp), V. Thill (Orleans, fp), C. T. Sabaly (Pau, fp), G. Poblete (San Lorenzo, fp), Y. Maziz (Le Mans, fp), G. Hein (Valenciennes, fp), L. Jans (Paderborn, fp), L. Pierre (Dunkerque, fp), T. Ambrose (Manchester City), V. Pajot (Angers), A. Jallow (Ajaccio, fine prestito), A. Dia Ndiaye (Sochaux, fp), K. N'Doram (Monaco)
Cessioni: A. Traore (Monaco, fp), L. Pierre (Dunkerque), A. Traore (Al-Adalah), A. Dia N'Diaye (RFC Seraing), G. Mikautadze (RFC Seraing), S. Lahssaini (RFC Seraing), A. Lo (RFC Seraing), Y. Godart (RFC Seraing), G. Dietsch (RFC Seraing), G. Hein (Auxerre), R. Mroivili (fine contratto), R. Cohade (fine contratto), M. Gakpa (Paris FC)
- - -
MONACO all. Niko Kovac
Acquisti: A. Disasi (Reims), H. Onyekuru (Galatasaray, fp), D. Sidibé (Everton, fp), N. Chadli (Anderlecht, fp), G. Biancone (Cercle Brugge, fp), W. Isidor (Laval, fp), A. Traoré (Metz, fp), J. Panzo (Cercle Brugge, fp), L. Foster (Cercle Brugge, fp), A. Aholou (Saint-Etienne, fp), S. Pavlovic (Partizan, fp), L. Badiashile (Amiens, fp), R. Majecki (Legia, fp), A. Musaba (NEC, fp), Ait Bennasser (Bordeaux, fp), S. Diop (Sochaux, fp), A. Disasi (Reims)
Cessioni: F. Antonucci (Feyenoord), L. Foster (Vitoria SC), A. Alioui (Le Havre), K. Glik (Benevento), B. Henrichs (Lipsia, p), R. Faivre (Brest), I. Slimani (Leicester, fp), T. Bakayoko (Chelsea, fp), A. Silva (Leicester, fp), D. Benaglio (fc), M. Sylla (fc), S. Sy (fc), J. Gaspar (Grenoble, fc), D. Subasic (fc), K. N'Doram (fc), A. Musaba (Bruges, p)
- - -
MONTPELLIER all. Michel Der Zakarian
Acquisti: J. Omlin (Montpellier), Y. Ammour (Beziers, fp), B. Badu (Chambly, fp), P. Skuletic (Sivasspor, fp), S. Mavididi (Juventus), J. Omlin (Basilea)
Cessioni: G. Rulli (Real Sociedad, fp), K. Kaiboué (FC Sète 34), S. Camara (fc)
- - -
NANTES all. Christian Gourcuff
Acquisti: R. Kolo Muani (US Boulogne, fp), J-C. Castelletto (Brest, fc), M. Simon (Levante), P. Chirivella (Liverpool, fc), A. Ba (Aris Salonicco), M. Dupé (Clermont Foot, fp), L. Evangelista (Vitoria Guimaraes, fp).
Cessioni: L. Evangelista (Red Bull Bragantino, p), M. Dupé (Clermont Foot), A. Olliero (Pau FC), Braat (Chamois Niortais).
- - -
NIZZA all. Patrick Vieira
Acquisti: D. Ndoye (Losanna, fp), R. Coly (Famalicao, fp), A. Tameze (Atalanta, fp), J. Lotomba (Young Boys, fp), R. Lopes (Siviglia, p), H. Mahou (Red Star, fp), J. Makengo (Tolosa, fp), I. Cissé (Famalicao, fp), I. Sacko (Troyes, fp), A. Gouiri (Lione), R. Bambu (Atlético Paranaense), M. Schneiderlin (Everton), H. Kamara (Reims), F. Daniliuc (Bayern), E. Sylvestre (Auxerre)
Cessioni: C. Herelle (Brest), H. Hamache (Boavista), I. Ganago (Lens), I. Cisse (Chateauroux, p), A. Ounas (Napoli, fp), M. Wague (Barcellona, fp), R. Durmisi (Lazio, fp), M. Sarr (fc), A. Lusamba (fc), Y. Clementia (fc), G. Lloris (Auxerre)
- - -
NIMES all. Bernard Blaquart
Acquisti: A. Cubas (Talleres), T. Sainte-Luce (Gazelec Ajaccio), B. Meling (Rosenborg), B. Reynet (Tolosa), Y. Benrahou (Bordeaux)
Cessioni: Sainte-Luce (Red Star, p), T. Valls (fc), P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux, fp)
- - -
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN all. Thomas Tuchel
Acquisti: A. Areola (Real Madrid, p), E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Havre AC), M. Icardi (Inter)
Cessioni: A. Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne), E. J. Ebimbe (Digione), T. Meunier (Borussia Dortmund, fc), M. Sissako (Standard Liegi), Edinson Cavani (fc),
Adil Aouchiche (St. Etienne, fc).
- - -
REIMS all. David Guion
Acquisti: V. Berisha (Lazio), A. Donis (Stoccarda), W. Faes (KV Oostende, fp), F. Hornby (Everton), T. De Smet (Saint-Trond VV), V. Berisha (Lazio)
Cessioni: B. Brahimi (Le Mans, p), L. Costa (Le Mans, p), T. Nkada (Aalborg, p), Y. Aouladzian (Boulogne), A. Romao (fc), I. Kebbal (Dunkerque), H Kamara (Nizza), N. Mbemba (Havre AC, fc), N. Lemaitre (Quevilly Rouen Metropole), A. Disasi (Monaco)
- - -
RENNES all. Julien Stephan
Acquisti: N. Aguerd (Digione), M. Terrier (Olympique Lione), A. Lauriente (Lorient, fine prestito), L. Brassier (Valenciennes, fp), N. Diallo (Avranches, fp), H. Ek Mokeddem (Laval, fp), S. Nzonzi (Roma), M. Bernauer (Concarneau, fp), J. Yell (Stade Malherbe Caen, fp)
Cessioni: R. Guitane (Maritimo), D. Pha (Vitoria SC), M. Guclu (Valenciennes, p), S. Doumbia (Angers), J. Tell (Clermont), M. Picouleau (Valenciennes, fc), J. Gnagnon (Siviglia, fp), R. Mandanda (fc), M. Bernauer (Le Mans), J. Morel (Lorient, fc), A. Kerouedan (Rodez Aveyron Foot), J. Johansson (Goteborg, fc)
- - -
SAINT-ETIENNE all. Claude Puel
Acquisti: Adil Aouchiche (PSG, fp), T. Kolodziejczak (Tigres), H. Moukoudi (Middlesbrough, fp), Y. Neyou (Braga, p), R. Souici (Servette, fp), A. Sissoko (Le Puy Foot, fp), M. Gueye (Nancy, fp), V. Dias Goncalves (Nancy, fp), J-P. Krasso (SAS Football Epinal)
Cessioni: Y. Cabaye (fine contratto), L. Perrin (fine carriera), M. Gueye (Oostende), Nadé (Quevilly Rouen Meétropole, p), T. Vermot (Orleans), J. Aholou (Monaco, fp), V. Dias Goncalves (Metz), W. Saliba (Arsenal, fine prestito), F. Honorat (Brest)
- - -
STRASBURGO all. Thierry Laurey
Acquisti: M. Zemzemi (Club Africain, fp), M. Waris (Porto), I. Saadi (Cercle Brugge, fp), M. Chahiri (Red Star, fp), M. Siby (Valenciennes)
Cessioni: J. Grimm (fine contratto), D. Tchamba (Strømsgodset), B. Corgnet (fine contratto), A. Ndour (Sochaux, fine contratto)
