focus

Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Cutrone lascia il Wolverhampton

FOCUS TMW - Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Cutrone lascia il Wolverhampton
© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:50Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

ARSENAL all. Mikel Arteta
ACQUISTI: Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlino), Mat Ryan (Brighton), Odegaard (Real Madrid, p)
CESSIONI: Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), William Saliba (Nizza), Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Matt Macey (Hibernian), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (svincolato), Mesut Ozil (Fenerbahce).

- - -

ASTON VILLA all. Dean Smith
ACQUISTI: Morgan Sanson (Marsiglia)
CESSIONI: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Spalato), Jack Clarke (Chesterfield), Tyreik Wright (Walsall), Dominic Revan (Weymouth), Callum Rowe (Hereford United), Conor Hourihane (Swansea), Indiana Vassilev (Cheltenham), Henri Lansbury (svincolato), Frederic Guilbert (Strasburgo).

- - -

BRIGHTON all. Graham Potter
ACQUISTI: Percy Tau (Anderlecht, fp)
CESSIONI: JJayson Molumby (Preston), Viktor Gyorkeres (Coventry), Warren O'Hara (MK Dons), Bernardo (Salisburgo), Mat Ryan (Arsenal)

- - -

BURNLEY all. Sean Dyche
ACQUISTI: Benn Ward (Hastings), Anthony Gomez Mancini (Angers)
CESSIONI: Bobby Thomas (Barrow)

- - -

CHELSEA all. Thomas Tuchel
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Charlie Brown (MK Dons), Lucas Piazon (Braga), Danny Drinkwater (Kasimpasa), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Baba Rahman (PAOK)

- - -

CRYSTAL PALACE all. Roy Hodgson
ACQUISTI: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz)
CESSIONI: Rob Street (Torquaty), Max Meyer (svincolato), Scott Banks (Dunfermline), Jarosław Jach (Rakow Czestochowa), Sam Woods (Plymouth Argyle)

- - -

EVERTON all. Carlo Ancelotti
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury), Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn), Ellis Simms (Blackpool), Yannick Bolasie (Middlesbrough, p), Cenk Tosun (Besiktas)

- - -

FULHAM all. Scott Parker
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Anthony Knockaert (Nottingham Forest), Jerome Opoku (Plymouth), Stefan Johansen (QPR), Jean Michael Seri (Bordeaux)
- - -

LEEDS all. Marcelo Bielsa
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Jordan Stevens (Bradford), Ryan Edmondson (Northampton), Robbie Gotts (Salford)

- - -

LEICESTER all. Brendan Rodgers
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe), Matty James (Coventry), Daniel Iversen (Preston), Josh Knight (Wycombe), Filip Benkovic (Leuven, p), Islam Slimani (Lione), Darnell Johnson (AFC Wimbledon), Demarai Gray (Bayer Leverkusen)

- - -

LIVERPOOL all. Jurgen Klopp
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Liam Millar (Charlton), Adam Lewis (Plymouth)

- - -

MANCHESTER CITY all. Pep Guardiola
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Morgan Rogers (Lincoln), Daniel Arzani (Aarhus)

- - -

MANCHESTER UNITED all. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
ACQUISTI: Amad Diallo (Atalanta)
CESSIONI: Max Haygarth (Brentford), Ethan Laird (MK Dons), Luca Ercolani (Carpi), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen), D'Shon Bernard (Salford), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Tahith Chong (Club Brugge), Facundo Pellistri (Alaves)

- - -

NEWCASTLE all. Steve Bruce
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield)

- - -

SHEFFIELD UNITED all. Chris Wilder
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: George Broadbent (Beerschot), Michael Verrips (Emmen)

- - -

SOUTHAMPTON all. Ralph Hasenthuttl
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham), Callum Slattery (Gillingham)

- - -

TOTTENHAM all. José Mourinho
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Jubril Okedina (Cambridge), Jack Clarke (Stoke City, p), Harvey White (Portsmouth), Anthony Georgiou (AEL Limassol), Brandon Austin (Orlando City), Shilow Tracey (Cambridge), Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Dundee), Maurizio Pochettino (Watford)

- - -

WEST BROMWICH ALBION all. Sam Allardyce
ACQUISTI: Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Andy Lonergan (svincolato), Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray)
CESSIONI: - Owen Windsor (Newport), Charlie Austin (QPR), Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy), Kenneth Zohore (Millwall), Rekeem Harper (Birmingham)
- - -

WEST HAM all. David Moyes
ACQUISTI: Frederik Alves (Silkeborg), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Saïd Benrahma (Brentford)
CESSIONI: Robert Snodgrass (WBA), Sebastien Haller (Ajax), Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient), Goncalo Cardoso (FC Basel)
- - -

WOLVERHAMPTON all. Nuno Espirito Santo
ACQUISTI: Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina, fp), Willian Jose (Real Sociedad)
CESSIONI: Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao), Oskar Buur (Grasshoppers), Niall Ennis (Plymouth), John Kitolano (Odds BK), Ryan Giles (Rotherham), Patrick Cutrone (Valencia).

