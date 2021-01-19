Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Max Meyer svincolato dal Crystal Palace
ARSENAL all. Mikel Arteta
ACQUISTI: - Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlino)
CESSIONI: Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), William Saliba (Nizza), Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Matt Macey (Hibernian)
- - -
ASTON VILLA all. Dean Smith
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Spalato), Jack Clarke (Chesterfield), Tyreik Wright (Walsall), Dominic Revan (Weymouth), Callum Rowe (Hereford United)
- - -
BRIGHTON all. Graham Potter
ACQUISTI: Percy Tau (Anderlecht, fp)
CESSIONI: JJayson Molumby (Preston), Viktor Gyorkeres (Coventry), Warren O'Hara (MK Dons)
- - -
BURNLEY all. Sean Dyche
ACQUISTI: Benn Ward (Hastings)
CESSIONI: -
- - -
CHELSEA all. Frank Lampard
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Charlie Brown (MK Dons), Lucas Piazon (Sp. Braga), Danny Drinkwater (Kasimpasa)
- - -
CRYSTAL PALACE all. Roy Hodgson
ACQUISTI: Rob Street (Torquaty)
CESSIONI: Max Meyer (svincolato)
- - -
EVERTON all. Carlo Ancelotti
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury), Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn)
- - -
FULHAM all. Scott Parker
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Anthony Knockaert (Nottingham Forest)
- - -
LEEDS all. Marcelo Bielsa
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Jordan Stevens (Bradford), Ryan Edmondson (Northampton), Robbie Gotts (Salford)
- - -
LEICESTER all. Brendan Rodgers
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe), Matty James (Coventry), Daniel Iversen (Preston), Josh Knight (Wycombe), Filip Benkovic (Leuven, p), Islam Slimani (Lione).
- - -
LIVERPOOL all. Jurgen Klopp
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Liam Millar (Charlton), Adam Lewis (Plymouth)
- - -
MANCHESTER CITY all. Pep Guardiola
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Morgan Rogers (Lincoln)
- - -
MANCHESTER UNITED all. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
ACQUISTI: Amad Diallo (Atalanta)
CESSIONI: Max Haygarth (Brentford), Ethan Laird (MK Dons), Luca Ercolani (Carpi), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen), D'Shon Bernard (Salford)
- - -
NEWCASTLE all. Steve Bruce
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield)
- - -
SHEFFIELD UNITED all. Chris Wilder
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: George Broadbent (Beerschot)
- - -
SOUTHAMPTON all. Ralph Hasenthuttl
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham), Callum Slattery (Gillingham)
- - -
TOTTENHAM all. José Mourinho
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Jubril Okedina (Cambridge), Jack Clarke (Stoke City, p), Harvey White (Portsmouth)
- - -
WEST BROMWICH ALBION all. Sam Allardyce
ACQUISTI: Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Andy Lonergan (svincolato)
CESSIONI: - Owen Windsor (Newport), Charlie Austin (QPR), Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy)
- - -
WEST HAM all. David Moyes
ACQUISTI: Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)
CESSIONI: Robert Snodgrass (WBA), Sebastien Haller (Ajax), Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient)
- - -
WOLVERHAMPTON all. Nuno Espirito Santo
ACQUISTI: Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina, fp)
CESSIONI: Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao), Oskar Buur (Grasshoppers), Niall Ennis (Plymouth)
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510