Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
focus

Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Max Meyer svincolato dal Crystal Palace

FOCUS TMW - Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Max Meyer svincolato dal Crystal PalaceTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di NewsPix/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:50Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

ARSENAL all. Mikel Arteta
ACQUISTI: - Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlino)
CESSIONI: Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), William Saliba (Nizza), Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Matt Macey (Hibernian)

- - -

ASTON VILLA all. Dean Smith
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Spalato), Jack Clarke (Chesterfield), Tyreik Wright (Walsall), Dominic Revan (Weymouth), Callum Rowe (Hereford United)

- - -

BRIGHTON all. Graham Potter
ACQUISTI: Percy Tau (Anderlecht, fp)
CESSIONI: JJayson Molumby (Preston), Viktor Gyorkeres (Coventry), Warren O'Hara (MK Dons)

- - -

BURNLEY all. Sean Dyche
ACQUISTI: Benn Ward (Hastings)
CESSIONI: -

- - -

CHELSEA all. Frank Lampard
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Charlie Brown (MK Dons), Lucas Piazon (Sp. Braga), Danny Drinkwater (Kasimpasa)

- - -

CRYSTAL PALACE all. Roy Hodgson
ACQUISTI: Rob Street (Torquaty)
CESSIONI: Max Meyer (svincolato)

- - -

EVERTON all. Carlo Ancelotti
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury), Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn)

- - -

FULHAM all. Scott Parker
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Anthony Knockaert (Nottingham Forest)
- - -

LEEDS all. Marcelo Bielsa
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Jordan Stevens (Bradford), Ryan Edmondson (Northampton), Robbie Gotts (Salford)

- - -

LEICESTER all. Brendan Rodgers
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe), Matty James (Coventry), Daniel Iversen (Preston), Josh Knight (Wycombe), Filip Benkovic (Leuven, p), Islam Slimani (Lione).

- - -

LIVERPOOL all. Jurgen Klopp
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Liam Millar (Charlton), Adam Lewis (Plymouth)

- - -

MANCHESTER CITY all. Pep Guardiola
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Morgan Rogers (Lincoln)

- - -

MANCHESTER UNITED all. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
ACQUISTI: Amad Diallo (Atalanta)
CESSIONI: Max Haygarth (Brentford), Ethan Laird (MK Dons), Luca Ercolani (Carpi), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen), D'Shon Bernard (Salford)

- - -

NEWCASTLE all. Steve Bruce
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield)

- - -

SHEFFIELD UNITED all. Chris Wilder
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: George Broadbent (Beerschot)

- - -

SOUTHAMPTON all. Ralph Hasenthuttl
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham), Callum Slattery (Gillingham)

- - -

TOTTENHAM all. José Mourinho
ACQUISTI: -
CESSIONI: Jubril Okedina (Cambridge), Jack Clarke (Stoke City, p), Harvey White (Portsmouth)

- - -

WEST BROMWICH ALBION all. Sam Allardyce
ACQUISTI: Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Andy Lonergan (svincolato)
CESSIONI: - Owen Windsor (Newport), Charlie Austin (QPR), Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy)
- - -

WEST HAM all. David Moyes
ACQUISTI: Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)
CESSIONI: Robert Snodgrass (WBA), Sebastien Haller (Ajax), Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient)
- - -

WOLVERHAMPTON all. Nuno Espirito Santo
ACQUISTI: Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina, fp)
CESSIONI: Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao), Oskar Buur (Grasshoppers), Niall Ennis (Plymouth)

Articoli correlati
Arsenal-Newcastle 3-0, risalgono i Gunners e Auba fa 300. Gol e highlights Arsenal-Newcastle 3-0, risalgono i Gunners e Auba fa 300. Gol e highlights
Le aperture inglesi - Caos sul rinnovo di Salah con il Liverpool. Risorge l'Arsenal Le aperture inglesi - Caos sul rinnovo di Salah con il Liverpool. Risorge l'Arsenal...
Newcastle, Bruce: "Abbiamo dato tutto, dobbiamo imparare dai nostri errori" Newcastle, Bruce: "Abbiamo dato tutto, dobbiamo imparare dai nostri errori"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Arsenal-Newcastle 3-0, risalgono i Gunners e Auba fa 300. Gol e highlights Arsenal-Newcastle 3-0, risalgono i Gunners e Auba fa 300. Gol e highlights
FOCUS TMW - LaLiga, tutti i trasferimenti: Dembele-Atletico è il colpo di gennaio focusLaLiga, tutti i trasferimenti: Dembele-Atletico è il colpo di gennaio
FOCUS TMW - Premier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Max Meyer svincolato dal Crystal Palace focusPremier League, tutti i trasferimenti: Max Meyer svincolato dal Crystal Palace
FOCUS TMW - Bundesliga, tutti i trasferimenti. Jovic torna all'Eintracht e va subito in gol focusBundesliga, tutti i trasferimenti. Jovic torna all'Eintracht e va subito in gol
Newcastle, Bruce: "Abbiamo dato tutto, dobbiamo imparare dai nostri errori" Newcastle, Bruce: "Abbiamo dato tutto, dobbiamo imparare dai nostri errori"
L'ex tecnico dell'Udinese Velazquez piace in Turchia. È fra i papabili per la panchina del Goztepe L'ex tecnico dell'Udinese Velazquez piace in Turchia. È fra i papabili per la panchina del Goztepe
Embolo partecipa ad un party e il B. Moenchengladbach lo esclude dal match contro il Werder Embolo partecipa ad un party e il B. Moenchengladbach lo esclude dal match contro il Werder
Arsenal, Arteta: "Grande chimica di squadra, Aubameyang ci serve al meglio" Arsenal, Arteta: "Grande chimica di squadra, Aubameyang ci serve al meglio"
Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Una Juve “normale” non è vera Juve (ma non è mica colpa di Frabotta…). Inter, prova di forza: ora a Conte manca solo un tassello. Milan: altra vittoria "di squadra" e ora c'è un Mandzukic in più. Napoli: “il gruppo che non c’è” gioca Una Juve “normale” non è vera Juve (ma non è mica colpa di Frabotta…). Inter, prova di forza: ora a Conte manca solo un tassello. Milan: altra vittoria "di squadra" e ora...
Le più lette
1 Una Juve “normale” non è vera Juve (ma non è mica colpa di Frabotta…). Inter, prova...
2 Mercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 18 gennaio
3 Mandzukic prende la 9, Tomori vicino. Un colpo tira l'altro, il Milan asseconda il...
4 Pioggia di critiche per la Juventus nel day after di San Siro. E oggi è già vigilia...
5 Moratti a Tuttosport: "Non posso riprendere l'Inter. Non c'è bisogno di cambiare...
Ora in radio
Pianeta Sport 09:30Pianeta Sport live! Calcio e non solo. L'universo sportivo a portata di radio con...
Editoriale 11:05Editoriale Commenti e approfondimenti con una grande firma del nostro giornalismo...
Rotocalcio 11:30Rotocalcio
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
UspiQuesto periodico è associato all’Unione Stampa Periodica Italiana
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000