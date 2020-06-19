"From making a stand, to taking the knee": Rashford simbolo dell'anti-razzismo in Premier

vedi letture

"From making a stand, to taking the knee". Marcus Rashford è sicuramente il nuovo simbolo della lotta contro il razzismo in Premier League. Parla da sola quest'immagine pubblicata da Amazon Prime Video Sport sui social, con l'attaccante del Manchester United in ginocchio per omaggiare George Floyd e il movimento attivista internazionale Black Lives Matter prima della sfida col Tottenham. Le due squadre sono in campo proprio in questi minuti per il 30° turno di campionato.

From making a stand, to taking the knee.@MarcusRashford 👏 pic.twitter.com/qZ6HrJeQLe — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 19, 2020