Gundogan risponde alle domande dei tifosi su Twitter: "Il giocatore più sottovalutato? Lukaku"

Ilkay Gundogan, centrocampista del Manchester City, ha organizzato una sessione di domande e risposte con i suoi followers di Twitter. L'ex giocatore del Borussia Dortmund ha parlato di temi interessanti: alla domanda "chi è il giocatore più sottovalutato?", per esempio, ha risposto "Romelu Lukaku", mentre a chi gli ha chiesto "chi porteresti in Inghilterra dei tuoi compagni della stagione 2012/13" ha scritto "Lewandowski, Reus e Gotze". Poi uno sguardo anche all'attualità della squadra tedesca, definita "molto giovane e talentuosa, anche se è molto difficile competere con il Bayern Monaco". La speranza è che "possano lottare per vincere titoli nel futuro". Gundogan avrebbe voluto giocare con Ronaldinho e fare l'insegnante se non fosse diventato calciatore.

Hard to decide! Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus or Mario Götze. Not just amazing football players - also good characters. https://t.co/cOaSLbLSTJ

Ronaldinho - it was so fun watching him playing football in front of the tv. Never seen this again in the last years ... https://t.co/QoWXCoUgeN

— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) October 15, 2020