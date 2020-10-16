Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Gundogan risponde alle domande dei tifosi su Twitter: "Il giocatore più sottovalutato? Lukaku"

Gundogan risponde alle domande dei tifosi su Twitter: "Il giocatore più sottovalutato? Lukaku"TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Oggi alle 09:57Calcio estero
di Michele Pavese

Ilkay Gundogan, centrocampista del Manchester City, ha organizzato una sessione di domande e risposte con i suoi followers di Twitter. L'ex giocatore del Borussia Dortmund ha parlato di temi interessanti: alla domanda "chi è il giocatore più sottovalutato?", per esempio, ha risposto "Romelu Lukaku", mentre a chi gli ha chiesto "chi porteresti in Inghilterra dei tuoi compagni della stagione 2012/13" ha scritto "Lewandowski, Reus e Gotze". Poi uno sguardo anche all'attualità della squadra tedesca, definita "molto giovane e talentuosa, anche se è molto difficile competere con il Bayern Monaco". La speranza è che "possano lottare per vincere titoli nel futuro". Gundogan avrebbe voluto giocare con Ronaldinho e fare l'insegnante se non fosse diventato calciatore.

