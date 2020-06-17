Torna la Premier - Lotta salvezza, sei squadre raccolte in soli otto punti
Sei squadre per evitare tre posti nel purgatorio della Championship. Grande equilibrio fin qui nella lotta per non retrocedere. Ecco la classifica:
BRIGHTON 29
WEST HAM 27
WATFORD 27
BOURNEMOUTH 27
ASTON VILLA 25*
NORWICH 21
Pochi gli scontri diretti da qui al termine del campionato, appena cinque:
Norwich-Brighton (33°)
Watford-Norwich (34°)
Norwich-West Ham (35°)
West Ham-Watford (36°)
West Ham-Aston Villa (38°)
Norwich e West Ham le due squadre più coinvolte con tre scontri diretti. Due per il Watford, uno per Brighton e Aston Villa. Mai coinvolto il Bournemouth. Questo il calendario completo:
Recuperi 28° turno
ASTON VILLA-Sheffield United (17 giugno)
30° turno
WATFORD-Leicester City (20 giugno)
BOURNEMOUTH-Crystal Palace (20 giugno)
BRIGHTON-Arsenal (20 giugno)
NORWICH-Southampton (19 giugno)
ASTON VILLA-Chelsea (21 giugno)
WEST HAM-Wolverhampton (20 giugno)
31° turno
Tottenham-WEST HAM (23 giugno)
Burnley-WATFORD(25 giugno)
Newcastle-ASTON VILLA (24 giugno)
NORWICH-Everton (24 giugno)
Wolverhampton-BOURNEMOUTH (24 giugno)
Leicester City-BRIGHTON (23 giugno)
32° turno
ASTON VILLA-Wolverhampton (27 giugno)
Arsenal-NORWICH (1° luglio)
BOURNEMOUTH-Newcastle (1° luglio)
BRIGHTON-Manchester United (30 giugno)
WATFORD-Southampton (28 giugno)
WEST HAM-Chelsea (1° luglio)
33° turno (4 luglio)
Newcastle-WEST HAM
Manchester United-BOURNEMOUTH
NORWICH-BRIGHTON
Chelsea-WATFORD
Liverpool-ASTON VILLA
34° turno (8 luglio)
BOURNEMOUTH-Tottenham
WATFORD-NORWICH
WEST HAM-Burnley
ASTON VILLA-Manchester United
BRIGHTON-Liverpool
35° turno (11 luglio)
BOURNEMOUTH-Leicester City
NORWICH-WEST HAM
WATFORD-Newcastle
BRIGHTON-Manchester City
ASTON VILLA-Crystal Palace
36° turno (15 luglio)
Chelsea-NORWICH
Everton-ASTON VILLA
Manchester City-BOURNEMOUTH
Southampton-BRIGHTON
WEST HAM-WATFORD
37° turno (18 luglio)
ASTON VILLA-Arsenal
BOURNEMOUTH-Southampton
BRIGHTON-Newcastle
Manchester United-WEST HAM
NORWICH-Burnley
WATFORD-Manchester City
38° turno (26 luglio)
Arsenal-WATFORD
Burnley-BRIGHTON
Everton-BOURNEMOUTH
Manchester City-NORWICH
WEST HAM-ASTON VILLA
