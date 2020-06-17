Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Torna la Premier - Lotta salvezza, sei squadre raccolte in soli otto punti

© foto di NewsPix/Image Sport
Oggi alle 10:57Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Sei squadre per evitare tre posti nel purgatorio della Championship. Grande equilibrio fin qui nella lotta per non retrocedere. Ecco la classifica:

BRIGHTON 29
WEST HAM 27
WATFORD 27
BOURNEMOUTH 27
ASTON VILLA 25*
NORWICH 21

Pochi gli scontri diretti da qui al termine del campionato, appena cinque:
Norwich-Brighton (33°)
Watford-Norwich (34°)
Norwich-West Ham (35°)
West Ham-Watford (36°)
West Ham-Aston Villa (38°)

Norwich e West Ham le due squadre più coinvolte con tre scontri diretti. Due per il Watford, uno per Brighton e Aston Villa. Mai coinvolto il Bournemouth. Questo il calendario completo:

Recuperi 28° turno
ASTON VILLA-Sheffield United (17 giugno)

30° turno
WATFORD-Leicester City (20 giugno)
BOURNEMOUTH-Crystal Palace (20 giugno)
BRIGHTON-Arsenal (20 giugno)
NORWICH-Southampton (19 giugno)
ASTON VILLA-Chelsea (21 giugno)
WEST HAM-Wolverhampton (20 giugno)

31° turno
Tottenham-WEST HAM (23 giugno)
Burnley-WATFORD(25 giugno)
Newcastle-ASTON VILLA (24 giugno)
NORWICH-Everton (24 giugno)
Wolverhampton-BOURNEMOUTH (24 giugno)
Leicester City-BRIGHTON (23 giugno)

32° turno
ASTON VILLA-Wolverhampton (27 giugno)
Arsenal-NORWICH (1° luglio)
BOURNEMOUTH-Newcastle (1° luglio)
BRIGHTON-Manchester United (30 giugno)
WATFORD-Southampton (28 giugno)
WEST HAM-Chelsea (1° luglio)

33° turno (4 luglio)
Newcastle-WEST HAM
Manchester United-BOURNEMOUTH
NORWICH-BRIGHTON
Chelsea-WATFORD
Liverpool-ASTON VILLA

34° turno (8 luglio)

BOURNEMOUTH-Tottenham
WATFORD-NORWICH
WEST HAM-Burnley
ASTON VILLA-Manchester United
BRIGHTON-Liverpool

35° turno (11 luglio)

BOURNEMOUTH-Leicester City
NORWICH-WEST HAM
WATFORD-Newcastle
BRIGHTON-Manchester City
ASTON VILLA-Crystal Palace

36° turno (15 luglio)

Chelsea-NORWICH
Everton-ASTON VILLA
Manchester City-BOURNEMOUTH
Southampton-BRIGHTON
WEST HAM-WATFORD

37° turno (18 luglio)
ASTON VILLA-Arsenal
BOURNEMOUTH-Southampton
BRIGHTON-Newcastle
Manchester United-WEST HAM
NORWICH-Burnley
WATFORD-Manchester City

38° turno (26 luglio)
Arsenal-WATFORD
Burnley-BRIGHTON
Everton-BOURNEMOUTH
Manchester City-NORWICH
WEST HAM-ASTON VILLA

