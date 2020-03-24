Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

L'Australia blocca il campionato, Diamanti: "Agiamo da comunità e ne usciremo vincitori"

L'Australia blocca il campionato, Diamanti: "Agiamo da comunità e ne usciremo vincitori"TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Oggi alle 12:38Calcio estero
di Pietro Lazzerini

Anche il calcio australiano ha deciso di fermarsi a causa del Covid-19 e Alessandro Diamanti, capitano del Western United, ha affidato a Instagram un messaggio ai propri tifosi: "Cari tifosi, in questa surreale situazione che stiamo vivendo, che sta colpendo tutto il mondo, la nostra responsabilità è di agire come una grande comunità. Dovremo passare questa situazione insieme. Questo significherà fare dei sacrifici e avere pazienza, ma ne usciremo vincitori. State a casa, al sicuro e ci vediamo presto".

Articoli correlati
Corriere Fiorentino, Diamanti: "Iachini può dare la scossa" Corriere Fiorentino, Diamanti: "Iachini può dare la scossa"
Livorno, si pensa già al post Breda. Spinelli: "Puntiamo su un giovane" Livorno, si pensa già al post Breda. Spinelli: "Puntiamo su un giovane"
Pres. Livorno: "Ho detto a Breda che se non vince riprendo Diamanti" Pres. Livorno: "Ho detto a Breda che se non vince riprendo Diamanti"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
L'Australia blocca il campionato, Diamanti: "Agiamo da comunità e ne usciremo vincitori" L'Australia blocca il campionato, Diamanti: "Agiamo da comunità e ne usciremo vincitori"
Coronavirus, l'Inter Miami cambia logo: i due aironi a distanza di sicurezza, non si toccano più Coronavirus, l'Inter Miami cambia logo: i due aironi a distanza di sicurezza, non si toccano più
Rapiti due calciatori in Nigeria: tornavano a casa dopo il blocco del campionato Rapiti due calciatori in Nigeria: tornavano a casa dopo il blocco del campionato
Dall'Inghilterra: "Nessuno dovrà lucrare sul mercato. La normalità tra 12-18 mesi" Dall'Inghilterra: "Nessuno dovrà lucrare sul mercato. La normalità tra 12-18 mesi"
Si ferma anche il calcio australiano: "Impossibile proseguire il torneo in questo momento" Si ferma anche il calcio australiano: "Impossibile proseguire il torneo in questo momento"
L'Equipe critica i club della Ligue 1: "Il gabinetto fantasma" L'Equipe critica i club della Ligue 1: "Il gabinetto fantasma"
Le aperture portoghesi - Infantino fa un passo indietro. Il Benfica non vende nessuno Le aperture portoghesi - Infantino fa un passo indietro. Il Benfica non vende nessuno
Le aperture inglesi - Senza tifosi la Premier non riparte. Le Olimpiadi verso il 2021 Le aperture inglesi - Senza tifosi la Premier non riparte. Le Olimpiadi verso il 2021
Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Assemblea di Lega: oggi scopriamo se il campionato 2019/2020 ha un futuro. Ma il partito di chi vorrebbe archiviare la stagione aumenta (e occhio alle alleanze…) Assemblea di Lega: oggi scopriamo se il campionato 2019/2020 ha un futuro. Ma il partito di chi vorrebbe archiviare la stagione aumenta (e occhio alle alleanze…)
Le più lette
1 FOCUS TMW - Coronavirus nel mondo del calcio: ecco i campionati fermi
2 LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus, UEFA rinvia finali coppe europee. Oggi vertice...
3 Assemblea di Lega: oggi scopriamo se il campionato 2019/2020 ha un futuro. Ma il...
4 Icardi ha comunicato l'addio al PSG. Adesso la Juve torna in pole position
5 L'apertura di Tuttosport: "La Serie A riparte da zero"
Ora in radio
TMW Radio News 12:05TMW Radio News live! Radio Giornale di approfondimento sportivo a cura della redazione...
Maracanã 13:05Maracanã Passa il pomeriggio in compagnia di Maracanã e di tutti gli aggiornamenti...
Stadio Aperto 17:05Stadio Aperto Sport live, approfondimenti, ospiti, i pareri degli ascoltatori,...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000