L'Australia blocca il campionato, Diamanti: "Agiamo da comunità e ne usciremo vincitori"
Anche il calcio australiano ha deciso di fermarsi a causa del Covid-19 e Alessandro Diamanti, capitano del Western United, ha affidato a Instagram un messaggio ai propri tifosi: "Cari tifosi, in questa surreale situazione che stiamo vivendo, che sta colpendo tutto il mondo, la nostra responsabilità è di agire come una grande comunità. Dovremo passare questa situazione insieme. Questo significherà fare dei sacrifici e avere pazienza, ma ne usciremo vincitori. State a casa, al sicuro e ci vediamo presto".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Dear Western United supporters. In this current surreal situation, that is affecting the entire world, it is our responsibility to act as a big community. We are going to get through this TOGETHER. It will mean sacrifice and patience from all of us, but we will come out WINNERS. STAY HOME, be safe and see you soon!
Un post condiviso da Alino Diamanti 23 (@alino_diamanti_) in data:
