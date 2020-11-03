Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Plea firma la dodicesima tripletta francese in Champions: solo i brasiliani hanno fatto meglio

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Ieri alle 22:49Calcio estero
di Michele Pavese

La tripletta di Alassane Plea è la dodicesima messa a segno da un giocatore francese in Champions League. Solo i calciatori brasiliani (18) ne hanno segnate di più nella competizione. Ecco tutti i transalpini ad esserci riusciti giocando per una squadra non francese.

Henry - Arsenal
Benzema - Real Madrid (2 volte)
Giroud - Arsenal
Ben Yedder - Siviglia
Plea - 'Gladbach

