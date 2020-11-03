Plea firma la dodicesima tripletta francese in Champions: solo i brasiliani hanno fatto meglio

La tripletta di Alassane Plea è la dodicesima messa a segno da un giocatore francese in Champions League. Solo i calciatori brasiliani (18) ne hanno segnate di più nella competizione. Ecco tutti i transalpini ad esserci riusciti giocando per una squadra non francese.

Henry - Arsenal

Benzema - Real Madrid (2 volte)

Giroud - Arsenal

Ben Yedder - Siviglia

Plea - 'Gladbach

12 - Alassane Plea's hat-trick is the 12th scored by a French player in the @ChampionsLeague - only Brazilian players (18) have netted more hat-tricks than Frenchmen in the competition. Douzième.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2020