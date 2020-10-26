Pogba smentisce i rumors sul presunto addio ai Bleus e attacca il Sun: "Fake news inaccettabili"
"Fake news". Paul Pogba ha smentito così su Instagram i rumors circolati in queste ore sul suo possibile ritiro dalla Nazionale francese in segno di protesta contro le recenti affermazioni del presidente Emmanuel Macron sull'Islam. Il centrocampista del Manchester United, attraverso il suo profilo, ha pubblicato uno screenshot di un pezzo di The Sun col commento: "Unacceptable - Fake News".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
So The Sun did it again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and in a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @emmanuelmacron @equipedefrance
Un post condiviso da Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)
