Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier, le formazioni delle gare delle 19: in City-Newcastle partono dal 1' Cancelo e Lazaro

Premier, le formazioni delle gare delle 19: in City-Newcastle partono dal 1' Cancelo e Lazaro
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 18:27Calcio estero
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Sono tre le sfide valide per il 34° turno di Premier League, in programma stasera alle ore 19. Queste le formazioni ufficiali di Manchester City-Newcastle, Sheffield United-Wolverhampton e West Ham-Burnley:

Manchester City-Newcastle
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Foden. All.: Guardiola.
Newcastle (5-4-1): Dubravka; Yedlin, Krafth, Schar, Fernandez, Rose; Lazaro, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Ritchie; Joelinton. All.: Bruce.

Sheffield United-Wolverhampton
Sheffield United (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp. All.: Wilder.
Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Ruben Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Adama Traoré, Raul Jimenez, Jota. All.: Espirito Santo.

West Ham-Burnley
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Yarmolenko; Antonio. All.: Moyes.
Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Pieters; Rodriguez, Vydra. All.: Dyche.

Articoli correlati
Hakimi-Inter fa volare l'hashtag Cancelo. I tifosi si scatenano nei paragoni Hakimi-Inter fa volare l'hashtag Cancelo. I tifosi si scatenano nei paragoni
Barcellona, un tesoretto dalle cessioni per finanziare il mercato in entrata: Semedo ai saluti Barcellona, un tesoretto dalle cessioni per finanziare il mercato in entrata: Semedo...
Inter, Cancelo vuole tornare a Milano. Trattativa lunga e complessa Inter, Cancelo vuole tornare a Milano. Trattativa lunga e complessa
Altre notizie Calcio estero
UFFICIALE: Monaco, Benjamin Henrichs torna in Bundesliga e passa in prestito al RB Lipsia ufficialeMonaco, Benjamin Henrichs torna in Bundesliga e passa in prestito al RB Lipsia
FOCUS TMW - Ligue 1, tutti i trasferimenti estivi: Rennes, Doumbia riscattato dall'Angers focusLigue 1, tutti i trasferimenti estivi: Rennes, Doumbia riscattato dall'Angers
Lallana dirà addio al Liverpool. Klopp: "Giocherà solo se ne avremo bisogno" Lallana dirà addio al Liverpool. Klopp: "Giocherà solo se ne avremo bisogno"
Premier, le formazioni delle gare delle 19: in City-Newcastle partono dal 1' Cancelo e Lazaro Premier, le formazioni delle gare delle 19: in City-Newcastle partono dal 1' Cancelo e Lazaro
Real Madrid, nessun interesse per Van de Beek: l'olandese piace allo United Real Madrid, nessun interesse per Van de Beek: l'olandese piace allo United
Riparte la MLS, i dubbi di Henry: "Non abbiamo fatto nessuna amichevole, è la prima volta" Riparte la MLS, i dubbi di Henry: "Non abbiamo fatto nessuna amichevole, è la prima volta"
Lewandowski merita il Pallone d'Oro? Per la Bundesliga nessun dubbio: è l'erede di Sammer Lewandowski merita il Pallone d'Oro? Per la Bundesliga nessun dubbio: è l'erede di Sammer
Arsenal, Tierney elogia Arteta: "Il mister è stato geniale, stiamo migliorando molto" Arsenal, Tierney elogia Arteta: "Il mister è stato geniale, stiamo migliorando molto"
Editoriale di Tancredi Palmeri Juventus campione solo per mancanza d'alternative. Il Milan merita Pioli, due ruoli troppi per Rangnick? Liverpool-Thiago Alcantara, l'accordo e l'ostacolo Juventus campione solo per mancanza d'alternative. Il Milan merita Pioli, due ruoli troppi per Rangnick? Liverpool-Thiago Alcantara, l'accordo e l'ostacolo
Le più lette
1 Ibrahimovic: "Al Milan sono presidente, allenatore e giocatore. Mi pagano solo per...
2 Juventus campione solo per mancanza d'alternative. Il Milan merita Pioli, due ruoli...
3 TMW RADIO - Sconcerti: "Conte non sa scegliere i giocatori: vuole gli ubbidienti,...
4 Milan, Ibrahimovic: "Dispiace per i tifosi: mi avrebbero visto dal vivo per l'ultima...
5 Sconfitta Lazio o assenza De Ligt per il blackout Juve? Sarri: "Per me sono tutte...
Ora in radio
Stadio Aperto 17:05Stadio Aperto live! Sport live, approfondimenti, ospiti, i pareri degli ascoltatori,...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000