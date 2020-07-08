Premier, le formazioni delle gare delle 19: in City-Newcastle partono dal 1' Cancelo e Lazaro
Sono tre le sfide valide per il 34° turno di Premier League, in programma stasera alle ore 19. Queste le formazioni ufficiali di Manchester City-Newcastle, Sheffield United-Wolverhampton e West Ham-Burnley:
Manchester City-Newcastle
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Foden. All.: Guardiola.
Newcastle (5-4-1): Dubravka; Yedlin, Krafth, Schar, Fernandez, Rose; Lazaro, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Ritchie; Joelinton. All.: Bruce.
Sheffield United-Wolverhampton
Sheffield United (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp. All.: Wilder.
Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Ruben Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Adama Traoré, Raul Jimenez, Jota. All.: Espirito Santo.
West Ham-Burnley
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Yarmolenko; Antonio. All.: Moyes.
Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Pieters; Rodriguez, Vydra. All.: Dyche.
