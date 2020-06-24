Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier League, 31° turno: programma e classifica. Domani decisiva Chelsea-City

Premier League, 31° turno: programma e classifica. Domani decisiva Chelsea-CityTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Federico De Luca
Ieri alle 23:13Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

31° turno di Premier League che si sta completando, con quattro partite giocate in serata. Questo il programma e la classifica:

Ieri
LEICESTER-BRIGHTON 0-0
TOTTENHAM-WEST HAM 2-0 - 64' Soucek aut., 82' Kane

Stasera
MANCHESTER UNITED-SHEFFIELD UNITED 3-0 - 7', 44' e 74' Martial
NEWCASTLE-ASTON VILLA 1-1 - 68' Gayle (N), 88' El Mohamady (N)
NORWICH-EVERTON 0-1 - 55' Keane
WOLVERHAMPTON-BOURNEMOUTH 1-0 - 60' Jimenez
LIVERPOOL-CRYSTAL PALACE 4-0 - 23' Alexander-Arnold, 44' Salah, 55' Fabinho, 69' Mané

Domani
BURNLEY-WATFORD (ore 19)
SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL (ore 19)
CHELSEA-MANCHESTER CITY (ore 21.15)

Classifica
Liverpool 86
Manchester City 63*
Leicester 55
Chelsea 51*
Manchester United 49
Wolverhampton 49
Tottenham 45
Sheffield United 44
Crystal Palace 42
Everton 41
Arsenal 40*
Burnley 39*
Newcastle 39
Southampton 37*
Brighton 33
Watford 28*
West Ham 27
Bournemouth 27
Aston Villa 27
Norwich 21

*una partita in meno

Articoli correlati
Newcastle-Aston Villa finisce 1-1 tra sogni di gloria e salvezza: il video degli highlights Newcastle-Aston Villa finisce 1-1 tra sogni di gloria e salvezza: il video degli...
Il Wolverhampton sogna e vince nel segno di Jimenez 1-0: gol e highlights della gara Il Wolverhampton sogna e vince nel segno di Jimenez 1-0: gol e highlights della gara...
L'Everton batte il Norwich 1-0: il video dei gol e degli highlights della gara L'Everton batte il Norwich 1-0: il video dei gol e degli highlights della gara
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Liverpool, Klopp: "Eccezionale l'atteggiamento mostrato questa sera" Liverpool, Klopp: "Eccezionale l'atteggiamento mostrato questa sera"
Crystal Palace, Hodgson: "Posso solo congratularmi con il Liverpool" Crystal Palace, Hodgson: "Posso solo congratularmi con il Liverpool"
Real Madrid, Zidane: "Competizione col Barça per il titolo? Fino alla fine" Real Madrid, Zidane: "Competizione col Barça per il titolo? Fino alla fine"
Maiorca, Moreno: "Real Madrid ha vinto perché ha molta qualità" Maiorca, Moreno: "Real Madrid ha vinto perché ha molta qualità"
Chelsea, Lampard allontana Havertz: "Gran giocatore, ma non abbiamo fatto offerte" Chelsea, Lampard allontana Havertz: "Gran giocatore, ma non abbiamo fatto offerte"
Le pagelle del Real Madrid - Vinicius e Ramos a segno, Bale bocciato Le pagelle del Real Madrid - Vinicius e Ramos a segno, Bale bocciato
Leeds, il cartonato di Bin Laden a Elland Road. Imbarazzo nel club Leeds, il cartonato di Bin Laden a Elland Road. Imbarazzo nel club
Bulgaria, Borisov minaccia i tifosi: "Distanziati o chiudo gli stadi". Ma a Sofia succede di tutto Bulgaria, Borisov minaccia i tifosi: "Distanziati o chiudo gli stadi". Ma a Sofia succede di tutto
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Lotta a tre anche sul mercato e il futuro di Donnarumma Lotta a tre anche sul mercato e il futuro di DonnarummaLa Lazio che nonostante la sconfitta non ha intenzione di mollare la presa sulla...
Le più lette
1 Lazio, Inzaghi: "La sconfitta complica la corsa Scudetto. Ripartiti contro l'avversario...
2 Sneijder rivela: "Ai tempi del Real Madrid la vodka era diventata la mia migliore...
3 E' l'anno di Raul Jimenez: già nella storia del Wolverhampton, nel mirino delle grandi...
4 Lazio, Inzaghi: "Ero tranquillo alla vigilia. Luis Alberto ha fastidio, altri han...
5 Atalanta col pilota automatico. Gasperini: "Questa squadra ha sempre meno bisogno...
Ora in radio
L'Edicola 09:05L'Edicola Ogni mattina apre L'Edicola
Linea Diretta 10:05Linea Diretta Scambio d'opinioni tra la redazione e gli ascoltatori di TMW...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000