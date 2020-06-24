Premier League, 31° turno: programma e classifica. Domani decisiva Chelsea-City
31° turno di Premier League che si sta completando, con quattro partite giocate in serata. Questo il programma e la classifica:
Ieri
LEICESTER-BRIGHTON 0-0
TOTTENHAM-WEST HAM 2-0 - 64' Soucek aut., 82' Kane
Stasera
MANCHESTER UNITED-SHEFFIELD UNITED 3-0 - 7', 44' e 74' Martial
NEWCASTLE-ASTON VILLA 1-1 - 68' Gayle (N), 88' El Mohamady (N)
NORWICH-EVERTON 0-1 - 55' Keane
WOLVERHAMPTON-BOURNEMOUTH 1-0 - 60' Jimenez
LIVERPOOL-CRYSTAL PALACE 4-0 - 23' Alexander-Arnold, 44' Salah, 55' Fabinho, 69' Mané
Domani
BURNLEY-WATFORD (ore 19)
SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL (ore 19)
CHELSEA-MANCHESTER CITY (ore 21.15)
Classifica
Liverpool 86
Manchester City 63*
Leicester 55
Chelsea 51*
Manchester United 49
Wolverhampton 49
Tottenham 45
Sheffield United 44
Crystal Palace 42
Everton 41
Arsenal 40*
Burnley 39*
Newcastle 39
Southampton 37*
Brighton 33
Watford 28*
West Ham 27
Bournemouth 27
Aston Villa 27
Norwich 21
*una partita in meno
