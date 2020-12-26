Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier League, che sorpresa l'Aston Villa: un altro 3-0. Pari tra Fulham e Southampton

Premier League, che sorpresa l'Aston Villa: un altro 3-0. Pari tra Fulham e SouthamptonTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Gaetano Mocciaro
Ieri alle 17:59Calcio estero
di Raimondo De Magistris

Secondo successo consecutivo per l'Aston Villa. Dopo il 3-0 in trasferta sul campo del West Bromwich, i villans hanno battuto con lo stesso risultato anche il Crystal Palace e sono ora a ridosso delle posizioni europee. Pareggio senza reti tra Fulham e Southampton, ecco i risultati e la classifica aggiornata dopo le due gare delle 16.00.

Premier League, 15esima giornata
26 dicembre
Leicester-Manchester United 2-2
Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 3-0
Fulham-Southampton 0-0
18.30 - Arsenal-Chelsea
21.00 - Manchester City-Newcastle
21.00 - Sheffield United-Everton
27 dicembre
13.00 - Leeds United-Burnley
15.15 - West Ham-Brighton
17.30 - Liverpool-West Bromwich
20.15 - Wolverhampton-Tottenham

La classifica
Liverpool 31 punti
**Leicester City 28
Manchester United 27
Everton 26
Chelsea 25
*Aston Villa 25
Tottenham 25
Southampton 25
*Manchester City 23
West Ham 21
Wolverhampton 20
*Newcastle 18
**Crystal Palace 18
Leeds United 17
Arsenal 14
*Burnley 13
Brighton 12
**Fulham 11
West Bromwich 7
Sheffield United 2

*=Una partita in meno
**=Una partita in più

Articoli correlati
Premier League, risultati e classifica dopo le partite di oggi: l'Everton di Ancelotti è 2° Premier League, risultati e classifica dopo le partite di oggi: l'Everton di Ancelotti...
Premier League, il Manchester City piega il Newcastle. Sorride Ancelotti: Sheffield battuto 1-0 Premier League, il Manchester City piega il Newcastle. Sorride Ancelotti: Sheffield...
Le pagelle di Manchester City-Newcastle-Cancelo il migliore, male la difesa dei Magpies Le pagelle di Manchester City-Newcastle-Cancelo il migliore, male la difesa dei Magpies...
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Guardiola commenta la vittoria: "Tatticamente perfetti" Guardiola commenta la vittoria: "Tatticamente perfetti"
Radamel Falcao non giocherà con Higuain. Fumata nera nella trattativa con l'Inter Miami Radamel Falcao non giocherà con Higuain. Fumata nera nella trattativa con l'Inter Miami
Barcellona, la pausa natalizia restituisce Dembele: da domani in gruppo, con l'Eibar ci sarà Barcellona, la pausa natalizia restituisce Dembele: da domani in gruppo, con l'Eibar ci sarà
Premier League, il Manchester City piega il Newcastle. Sorride Ancelotti: Sheffield battuto 1-0 Premier League, il Manchester City piega il Newcastle. Sorride Ancelotti: Sheffield battuto 1-0
Le pagelle di Manchester City-Newcastle-Cancelo il migliore, male la difesa dei Magpies Le pagelle di Manchester City-Newcastle-Cancelo il migliore, male la difesa dei Magpies
TMW - Dopo rescissione con il Potenza, Boldor vicino all'approdo al Cluj tmwDopo rescissione con il Potenza, Boldor vicino all'approdo al Cluj
Chelsea, Lampard: "Arrabbiato e deluso, potevamo salire al secondo posto" Chelsea, Lampard: "Arrabbiato e deluso, potevamo salire al secondo posto"
Arsenal: "Giocato bene fin dall'inizio, può essere la gara della svolta" Arsenal: "Giocato bene fin dall'inizio, può essere la gara della svolta"
Editoriale di Marco Conterio Come sta cambiando e come cambierà il mondo del calciomercato. Vademecum per addetti ai lavori e tifosi tra fondi americani, alleanze, innovazione, intermediazioni, relazioni internazionali Come sta cambiando e come cambierà il mondo del calciomercato. Vademecum per addetti ai lavori e tifosi tra fondi americani, alleanze, innovazione, intermediazioni, relazioni...
Le più lette
1 Come sta cambiando e come cambierà il mondo del calciomercato. Vademecum per addetti...
2 ...con Sandro Porchia
Ora in radio
Domenica Sport Live 12:05Domenica Sport Live Aggiornamenti live di tutte le partite di Campionato Serie A...
Maracanã 20:05Maracanã Passa il pomeriggio in compagnia di Maracanã e di tutti gli aggiornamenti...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
UspiQuesto periodico è associato all’Unione Stampa Periodica Italiana
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000