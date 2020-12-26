Premier League, che sorpresa l'Aston Villa: un altro 3-0. Pari tra Fulham e Southampton
Secondo successo consecutivo per l'Aston Villa. Dopo il 3-0 in trasferta sul campo del West Bromwich, i villans hanno battuto con lo stesso risultato anche il Crystal Palace e sono ora a ridosso delle posizioni europee. Pareggio senza reti tra Fulham e Southampton, ecco i risultati e la classifica aggiornata dopo le due gare delle 16.00.
Premier League, 15esima giornata
26 dicembre
Leicester-Manchester United 2-2
Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 3-0
Fulham-Southampton 0-0
18.30 - Arsenal-Chelsea
21.00 - Manchester City-Newcastle
21.00 - Sheffield United-Everton
27 dicembre
13.00 - Leeds United-Burnley
15.15 - West Ham-Brighton
17.30 - Liverpool-West Bromwich
20.15 - Wolverhampton-Tottenham
La classifica
Liverpool 31 punti
**Leicester City 28
Manchester United 27
Everton 26
Chelsea 25
*Aston Villa 25
Tottenham 25
Southampton 25
*Manchester City 23
West Ham 21
Wolverhampton 20
*Newcastle 18
**Crystal Palace 18
Leeds United 17
Arsenal 14
*Burnley 13
Brighton 12
**Fulham 11
West Bromwich 7
Sheffield United 2
*=Una partita in meno
**=Una partita in più
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510