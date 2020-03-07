Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Premier League, i risultati: solo 4 gol, Arsenal e Sheffield vincono di misura

© foto di Federico De Luca
Oggi alle 18:08Calcio estero
di Pierpaolo Matrone

Pochi gol, ma come al solito tante emozioni nel pomeriggio di Premier League. Cinque partite in scena alle 16, di seguito risultati e marcatori:

Arsenal-West Ham 1-0 - 78' Lacazette
Crystal Palace-Watford 1-0 - 28' Ayew
Sheffield United-Norwich 1-0 - 36' Sharp
Southampton-Newcastle 0-1 - 79' Saint-Maximin
Wolverhampton-Brighton 0-0

IL PROGRAMMA DEL 29° TURNO:
LIVERPOOL-BOURNEMOUTH 2-1 - 9' Wilson (B), 25' Salah (L), 33' Mané (L)
ARSENAL-WEST HAM 1-0 - 78' Lacazette
CRYSTAL PALACE-WATFORD 1-0 - 28' Ayew
SHEFFIELD UNITED-NORWICH 1-0 - 36' Sharp
SOUTHAMPTON-NEWCASTLE 0-1 - 79' Saint-Maximin
WOLVERHAMPTON-BRIGHTON 0-0
BURNLEY-TOTTENHAM ore 18.30

Domani
CHELSEA-EVERTON ore 15
MANCHESTER UNITED-MANCHESTER CITY ore 17.30

Lunedì
LEICESTER-ASTON VILLA ore 21

