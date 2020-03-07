Premier League, i risultati: solo 4 gol, Arsenal e Sheffield vincono di misura
Pochi gol, ma come al solito tante emozioni nel pomeriggio di Premier League. Cinque partite in scena alle 16, di seguito risultati e marcatori:
IL PROGRAMMA DEL 29° TURNO:
LIVERPOOL-BOURNEMOUTH 2-1 - 9' Wilson (B), 25' Salah (L), 33' Mané (L)
ARSENAL-WEST HAM 1-0 - 78' Lacazette
CRYSTAL PALACE-WATFORD 1-0 - 28' Ayew
SHEFFIELD UNITED-NORWICH 1-0 - 36' Sharp
SOUTHAMPTON-NEWCASTLE 0-1 - 79' Saint-Maximin
WOLVERHAMPTON-BRIGHTON 0-0
BURNLEY-TOTTENHAM ore 18.30
Domani
CHELSEA-EVERTON ore 15
MANCHESTER UNITED-MANCHESTER CITY ore 17.30
Lunedì
LEICESTER-ASTON VILLA ore 21
