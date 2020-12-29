Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Premier League, il Manchester United sale al secondo posto. Rashford al 93' beffa i Wolves

© foto di imago sportfotodienst
Ieri alle 23:04Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Il Manchester United porta a casa un successo sofferto contro il Wolverhampton. A "Old Trafford" la decide in pieno recupero Marcus Rashford e i Red Devils mettono così la freccia, superando Eveerton e Leicester e assestandosi in seconda posizione, a due sole lunghezze dal Liverpool. Una mazzata per la squadra di Espirito Santo, 4 punti nelle ultime 6 partite.

Ieri
CHELSEA-ASTON VILLA 1-1 - 34' Giroud (C), 50' El Ghazi (A)
CRYSTAL PALACE-LEICESTER 1-1 - 58' Zaha (C), 83' Barnes (L)
EVERTON-MANCHESTER CITY rinviata

BRIGHTON-ARSENAL 0-1 - 66' Lacazette
BURNLEY-SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-0 - 32' Mee
SOUTHAMPTON-WEST HAM 0-0
WEST BROMWICH-LEEDS 0-5 - 9' aut-Sawyers, 31' Alioski, 36' Harrison, 40' Rodrigo, 72' Raphinha
MANCHESTER UNITED-WOLVERHAMPTON 1-0 - 93' Rashford

Domani
TOTTENHAM-FULHAM ore 19
NEWCASTLE-LIVERPOOL ore 21

Liverpool 32*
Manchester United 30*
Leicester 29
Everton 29*
Aston Villa 26**
Chelsea 26
Tottenham 26*
Manchester City 26**
Southampton 26
West Ham 23
Leeds 23
Wolverhampton 21
Arsenal 20
Crystal Palace 19
Newcastle 18**
Burnley 16*
Brighton 13
Fulham 11*
West Bromwich 8
Sheffield United 2

*una partita in meno
**due partite in meno

