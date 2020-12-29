Premier League, il Manchester United sale al secondo posto. Rashford al 93' beffa i Wolves

Il Manchester United porta a casa un successo sofferto contro il Wolverhampton. A "Old Trafford" la decide in pieno recupero Marcus Rashford e i Red Devils mettono così la freccia, superando Eveerton e Leicester e assestandosi in seconda posizione, a due sole lunghezze dal Liverpool. Una mazzata per la squadra di Espirito Santo, 4 punti nelle ultime 6 partite.

Ieri

CHELSEA-ASTON VILLA 1-1 - 34' Giroud (C), 50' El Ghazi (A)

CRYSTAL PALACE-LEICESTER 1-1 - 58' Zaha (C), 83' Barnes (L)

EVERTON-MANCHESTER CITY rinviata

BRIGHTON-ARSENAL 0-1 - 66' Lacazette

BURNLEY-SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-0 - 32' Mee

SOUTHAMPTON-WEST HAM 0-0

WEST BROMWICH-LEEDS 0-5 - 9' aut-Sawyers, 31' Alioski, 36' Harrison, 40' Rodrigo, 72' Raphinha

MANCHESTER UNITED-WOLVERHAMPTON 1-0 - 93' Rashford

Domani

TOTTENHAM-FULHAM ore 19

NEWCASTLE-LIVERPOOL ore 21

Liverpool 32*

Manchester United 30*

Leicester 29

Everton 29*

Aston Villa 26**

Chelsea 26

Tottenham 26*

Manchester City 26**

Southampton 26

West Ham 23

Leeds 23

Wolverhampton 21

Arsenal 20

Crystal Palace 19

Newcastle 18**

Burnley 16*

Brighton 13

Fulham 11*

West Bromwich 8

Sheffield United 2

*una partita in meno

**due partite in meno