Premier League, il Manchester United sale al secondo posto. Rashford al 93' beffa i Wolves
Il Manchester United porta a casa un successo sofferto contro il Wolverhampton. A "Old Trafford" la decide in pieno recupero Marcus Rashford e i Red Devils mettono così la freccia, superando Eveerton e Leicester e assestandosi in seconda posizione, a due sole lunghezze dal Liverpool. Una mazzata per la squadra di Espirito Santo, 4 punti nelle ultime 6 partite.
Ieri
CHELSEA-ASTON VILLA 1-1 - 34' Giroud (C), 50' El Ghazi (A)
CRYSTAL PALACE-LEICESTER 1-1 - 58' Zaha (C), 83' Barnes (L)
EVERTON-MANCHESTER CITY rinviata
BRIGHTON-ARSENAL 0-1 - 66' Lacazette
BURNLEY-SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-0 - 32' Mee
SOUTHAMPTON-WEST HAM 0-0
WEST BROMWICH-LEEDS 0-5 - 9' aut-Sawyers, 31' Alioski, 36' Harrison, 40' Rodrigo, 72' Raphinha
MANCHESTER UNITED-WOLVERHAMPTON 1-0 - 93' Rashford
Domani
TOTTENHAM-FULHAM ore 19
NEWCASTLE-LIVERPOOL ore 21
Liverpool 32*
Manchester United 30*
Leicester 29
Everton 29*
Aston Villa 26**
Chelsea 26
Tottenham 26*
Manchester City 26**
Southampton 26
West Ham 23
Leeds 23
Wolverhampton 21
Arsenal 20
Crystal Palace 19
Newcastle 18**
Burnley 16*
Brighton 13
Fulham 11*
West Bromwich 8
Sheffield United 2
*una partita in meno
**due partite in meno
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510