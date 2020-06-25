Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Premier League, l'Arsenal vince a Southampton e sale al 9° posto. Burnley batte Watford

Oggi alle 20:57Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

31° turno di Premier League che si sta completando, con due partite giocate oggi alle 19: successo dell'Arsenal sul campo del Southampton. Arteta lascia Lacazette in panchina e Nketiah ripaga la fiducia del tecnico andando in gol, con la complicità del portiere dei Saints McCarthy, gravemente responsabile. Il raddoppio nel finale con Willock porta i Gunners al nono posto. Bene anche il Burnley, sistemato giusto un punto e una posizione sotto grazie al successo contro il Watford.

Ieri
LEICESTER-BRIGHTON 0-0
TOTTENHAM-WEST HAM 2-0 - 64' Soucek aut., 82' Kane

Stasera
MANCHESTER UNITED-SHEFFIELD UNITED 3-0 - 7', 44' e 74' Martial
NEWCASTLE-ASTON VILLA 1-1 - 68' Gayle (N), 88' El Mohamady (N)
NORWICH-EVERTON 0-1 - 55' Keane
WOLVERHAMPTON-BOURNEMOUTH 1-0 - 60' Jimenez
LIVERPOOL-CRYSTAL PALACE 4-0 - 23' Alexander-Arnold, 44' Salah, 55' Fabinho, 69' Mané

Domani
BURNLEY-WATFORD 1-0 - 79' Jay Rodriguez
SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL 0-2 - 20' Nketiah, 87' Willock
CHELSEA-MANCHESTER CITY (ore 21.15)

Classifica
Liverpool 86
Manchester City 63*
Leicester 55
Chelsea 51*
Manchester United 49
Wolverhampton 49
Tottenham 45
Sheffield United 44
Arsenal 43
Crystal Palace 42
Burnley 42
Everton 41
Newcastle 39
Southampton 37
Brighton 33
Watford 28
West Ham 27
Bournemouth 27
Aston Villa 27
Norwich 21

*una partita in meno

