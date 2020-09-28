Premier League, l'Aston Villa dilaga sul campo del Fulham. Cottagers a zero

Successo netto dell'Aston Villa sul campo del Fulham: 3-0 per gli uomini di Dean Smith grazie alle reti di Grealish (4'), Hourihane (15') e Mings (48'). Questo il quadro attuale:

Sabato

BRIGHTON-MANCHESTER UNITED 2-3 - 40' Maupay rig. (B), 43' aut. Dunk (M), 55' Rashford (M), 90'+4 March (M), 90'+10 Bruno Fernandes (M)

CRYSTAL PALACE-EVERTON 1-2 - 10' Calvert-Lewin (E), 26' Kouyaté (C), 40' Richarlison (E)

WEST BROMWICH-CHELSEA 3-3 - 4' e 25' Robinson (W), 27' Bartley (W), 55' Mount (C), 70' Hudson-Odoi (C), 90'+3 Abraham (C)

BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON 0-1 - 5' Ings

Domenica

SHEFFIELD UNITED-LEEDS 0-1 - 88' Bamford

TOTTENHAM-NEWCASTLE 1-1 - 25' Lucas Moura (T), 90'+7 Wilson

MANCHESTER CITY-LEICESTER 2-5 - 4' Mahrez (M), 37' rig., 53' e 58' rig. Vardy (L), 77' Maddison (L), 84' Aké (M), 88' Tielemans rig. (L)

WEST HAM-WOLVERHAMPTON 4-0 - 17' e 57' Bowen, 66' aut. Jimenez, 90' Haller

Lunedì

FULHAM-ASTON VILLA 0-3 - 4' Grealish, 15' Hourihane, 48' Mings

LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL ore 21

Classifica

Leicester 9

Everton 9

Arsenal 6

Aston Villa 6

Liverpool 6

Crystal Palace 6

Leeds 6

Tottenham 4

Chelsea 4

Newcastle 4

West Ham 3

Brighton 3

Manchester City 3

Manchester United 3

Southampton 3

Wolverhampton 3

West Bromwich 1

Burnley 0

Sheffield United 0

Fulham 0