Premier League, l'Aston Villa dilaga sul campo del Fulham. Cottagers a zero

© foto di Federico De Luca
Ieri alle 20:57Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Successo netto dell'Aston Villa sul campo del Fulham: 3-0 per gli uomini di Dean Smith grazie alle reti di Grealish (4'), Hourihane (15') e Mings (48'). Questo il quadro attuale:

Sabato
BRIGHTON-MANCHESTER UNITED 2-3 - 40' Maupay rig. (B), 43' aut. Dunk (M), 55' Rashford (M), 90'+4 March (M), 90'+10 Bruno Fernandes (M)
CRYSTAL PALACE-EVERTON 1-2 - 10' Calvert-Lewin (E), 26' Kouyaté (C), 40' Richarlison (E)
WEST BROMWICH-CHELSEA 3-3 - 4' e 25' Robinson (W), 27' Bartley (W), 55' Mount (C), 70' Hudson-Odoi (C), 90'+3 Abraham (C)
BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON 0-1 - 5' Ings

Domenica
SHEFFIELD UNITED-LEEDS 0-1 - 88' Bamford
TOTTENHAM-NEWCASTLE 1-1 - 25' Lucas Moura (T), 90'+7 Wilson
MANCHESTER CITY-LEICESTER 2-5 - 4' Mahrez (M), 37' rig., 53' e 58' rig. Vardy (L), 77' Maddison (L), 84' Aké (M), 88' Tielemans rig. (L)
WEST HAM-WOLVERHAMPTON 4-0 - 17' e 57' Bowen, 66' aut. Jimenez, 90' Haller

Lunedì
FULHAM-ASTON VILLA 0-3 - 4' Grealish, 15' Hourihane, 48' Mings
LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL ore 21

Classifica
Leicester 9
Everton 9
Arsenal 6
Aston Villa 6
Liverpool 6
Crystal Palace 6
Leeds 6
Tottenham 4
Chelsea 4
Newcastle 4
West Ham 3
Brighton 3
Manchester City 3
Manchester United 3
Southampton 3
Wolverhampton 3
West Bromwich 1
Burnley 0
Sheffield United 0
Fulham 0

