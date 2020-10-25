Premier League, l'Everton perde ma resta in vetta. Balzo Leicester, domani il Tottenham
Dopo le tre gare della domenica di Premier League, il Leicester sale a 12 punti e supera il Southampton che ha battuto l'Everton, sempre in vetta ma raggiunto anche dal Liverpool a 13 punti. L'Aston Villa però ha 12 punti e una gara in meno. Domani altre due gare in programma: Brighton-West Bromwich alle 18.30 e Burnley-Tottenham alle 21.
PREMIER LEAGUE - 6° TURNO
Aston Villa-Leed United 0-3
West Ham-Man City 1-1
Fulham-Crystal Palace 1-2
Man United-Chelsea 0-0
Liverpool-Sheffield Utd 2-1
Southampton-Everton 2-0
Wolves-Newcastle 1-1
Arsenal-Leicester 0-1
Lunedì 26/10
18.30 Brighton-WBA
21.00 Burnley-Tottenham
CLASSIFICA
Everton 13
Liverpool 13
Aston Villa 12*
Leicester 12
Leeds 10
Crystal Palace 10
Southampton 10
Wolverhampton 10
Arsenal 9
Chelsea 9
Tottenham 8*
West Ham 8
Manchester City 8*
Newcastle 8
Manchester United 7*
Brighton 4*
West Brom 2*
Burnley 1**
Sheffield Utd 1
Fulham 1
* = Una partita in meno
** = Due partite in meno
