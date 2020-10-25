Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier League, l'Everton perde ma resta in vetta. Balzo Leicester, domani il Tottenham

Premier League, l'Everton perde ma resta in vetta. Balzo Leicester, domani il TottenhamTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Ieri alle 22:23Calcio estero
di Rosa Doro

Dopo le tre gare della domenica di Premier League, il Leicester sale a 12 punti e supera il Southampton che ha battuto l'Everton, sempre in vetta ma raggiunto anche dal Liverpool a 13 punti. L'Aston Villa però ha 12 punti e una gara in meno. Domani altre due gare in programma: Brighton-West Bromwich alle 18.30 e Burnley-Tottenham alle 21.

PREMIER LEAGUE - 6° TURNO
Aston Villa-Leed United 0-3
West Ham-Man City 1-1
Fulham-Crystal Palace 1-2
Man United-Chelsea 0-0
Liverpool-Sheffield Utd 2-1
Southampton-Everton 2-0
Wolves-Newcastle 1-1
Arsenal-Leicester 0-1
Lunedì 26/10
18.30 Brighton-WBA
21.00 Burnley-Tottenham

CLASSIFICA
Everton 13
Liverpool 13
Aston Villa 12*
Leicester 12
Leeds 10
Crystal Palace 10
Southampton 10
Wolverhampton 10
Arsenal 9
Chelsea 9
Tottenham 8*
West Ham 8
Manchester City 8*
Newcastle 8
Manchester United 7*
Brighton 4*
West Brom 2*
Burnley 1**
Sheffield Utd 1
Fulham 1

* = Una partita in meno
** = Due partite in meno

Articoli correlati
Arsenal-Leicester 0-1, le pagelle: Vardy ritorno da sogno, Mustafi rientro da incubo Arsenal-Leicester 0-1, le pagelle: Vardy ritorno da sogno, Mustafi rientro da incubo...
Under-assist e Vardy-gol, il Leicester espugna l'Emirates e batte l'Arsenal 1-0 Under-assist e Vardy-gol, il Leicester espugna l'Emirates e batte l'Arsenal 1-0
Arsenal-Leicester, le formazioni ufficiali: Castagne titolare, Under e Vardy in panchina Arsenal-Leicester, le formazioni ufficiali: Castagne titolare, Under e Vardy in panchina...
Altre notizie Calcio estero
UFFICIALE: Al-Nasr, il nazionale nigeriano Musa risolve il contratto ufficialeAl-Nasr, il nazionale nigeriano Musa risolve il contratto
Van de Beek sempre in panchina, Evra: "Al Man United non serve ma nessuno lo dice" Van de Beek sempre in panchina, Evra: "Al Man United non serve ma nessuno lo dice"
Van Dijk va ko, Depay segna con l'OL e gli dedica il gol: "Tieni duro fratello" Van Dijk va ko, Depay segna con l'OL e gli dedica il gol: "Tieni duro fratello"
Emery non è soddisfatto dopo il pari del suo Villarreal: "Insufficiente, ci è mancata cattiveria" Emery non è soddisfatto dopo il pari del suo Villarreal: "Insufficiente, ci è mancata cattiveria"
Everton, Ancelotti sbotta dopo il rosso a Digne: "Non è una decisione saggia" Everton, Ancelotti sbotta dopo il rosso a Digne: "Non è una decisione saggia"
Butragueno si tiene stretto Zidane: "Mai avuto dubbi su di lui, il Real ha un grande allenatore" Butragueno si tiene stretto Zidane: "Mai avuto dubbi su di lui, il Real ha un grande allenatore"
Portogallo, vittorie di misura per Rio Ave e Braga. rimonta del Famalicao Portogallo, vittorie di misura per Rio Ave e Braga. rimonta del Famalicao
Ligue 1, la classifica aggiornata: il Lille aggancia il PSG in vetta, balzo del Lione Ligue 1, la classifica aggiornata: il Lille aggancia il PSG in vetta, balzo del Lione
Editoriale di Michele Criscitiello Conte, stai sbagliando strada. Gattuso, il mix tra Sarri e Allegri. Milan da brividi, non da scudetto. Gravina, cambia protocollo Primavera Conte, stai sbagliando strada. Gattuso, il mix tra Sarri e Allegri. Milan da brividi, non da scudetto. Gravina, cambia protocollo Primavera
Le più lette
1 Conte, stai sbagliando strada. Gattuso, il mix tra Sarri e Allegri. Milan da brividi,...
2 Sabatini severo con la Juve: "Hai tenuto Rugani cinque anni e ora che serve lo svendi?"...
3 TOP NEWS ore 24 - Juventus fermata dal Verona. Spadafora: "In A non rispettato il...
4 Juventus, Bonucci: "Percorso nuovo, pieno di ostacoli: dobbiamo crederci e crescere"...
5 Juventus, Pirlo: "Meritavamo di vincere, abbiamo messo il Verona alle corde"
Ora in radio
Rassegna Stampa 09:05Rassegna Stampa Ogni mattina in diretta la Rassegna Stampa giornaliera
Pianeta Sport 09:30Pianeta Sport Calcio e non solo. L'universo sportivo a portata di radio con...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000