Premier League, la classifica aggiornata: il Tottenham di Mourinho vola al secondo posto

© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Oggi alle 22:27Calcio estero
di Rosa Doro

Domenica di Premier League ricca di risultati e di gol con l'Arsenal che ha espugnato l'Old Trafford battendo 1-0 il Manchester United. I Gunners così raggiungono il Chelsea a 12 punti e fanno un bel balzo in avanti. Come il Tottenham che grazie a Bale ha battuto il Bighton salendo al secondo posto e superando anche l'Everton.

PREMIER LEAGUE
Venerdì
Wolverhampton-Crystal Palace 2-0
Sabato
Sheffield Utd-Man City 0-1
Burnley-Chelsea 0-3
Liverpool-West Ham 2-1
Domenica
Aston Villa-Southampton 3-4
Newcastle-Everton 2-1
Man United-Arsenal 0-1
Tottenham-Brighton 2-1
Lunedì
18.30 Fulham-West Brom
21.00 Leeds United-Leicester City

CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 16, Tottenham 14, Everton 13, Wolves 13, Southampton 13, Chelsea 12, Aston Villa 12*, Arsenal 12, Leicester 12*, Man City 11*, Newcastle 11, Leeds Utd 10*, Crystal Palace 10, West Ham 8, Man United 7*, Brighton 5*, West Brom 3*, Sheffield Utd 1, Fulham 1*, Burnley 1*.

*una gara in meno

