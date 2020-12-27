Premier League, la classifica aggiornata: stop Reds ma Mourinho non ne approfitta

vedi letture

Si ferma il Liverpool nella domenica di Premier League. La squadra di Klopp è stata costretta al pareggio dal West Bromwich non riuscendo così ad aumentare il vantaggio su Leicester e Manchester United. Non ne approfitta però il Tottenham, che non è andato oltre l'1-1 in casa del Wolverhampton.

Premier League, 15esima giornata

26 dicembre

Leicester-Manchester United 2-2

Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 3-0

Fulham-Southampton 0-0

Arsenal-Chelsea 3-1

Manchester City-Newcastle 2-0

Sheffield United-Everton 0-1

27 dicembre

Leeds United-Burnley 1-0

West Ham-Brighton 2-2

Liverpool-West Bromwich 1-1

Wolverhampton-Tottenham 1-1

La classifica

Liverpool 32 punti (15 partite)

Everton 29 (15)

Leicester City 28 (15)

Manchester United 27 (14)

Manchester City 26 (14)

Tottenham 26 (15)

Aston Villa 25 (13)

Chelsea 25 (15)

Southampton 25 (15)

West Ham 22 (15)

Leeds United 20 (15)

Wolverhampton 20 (15)

Newcastle 18 (14)

Crystal Palace 18 (15)

Arsenal 17 (15)

Burnley 13 (13)

Brighton 13 (15)

Fulham 11 (15)

West Bromwich 7 (15)

Sheffield United 2 (15)