Premier League, la classifica aggiornata: Tottenham terzo, sale l'Arsenal

© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Oggi alle 23:04Calcio estero
di Rosa Doro

Dopo le gare del sabato di Premier League continua a salire l'Arsenal che recupera altri tre punti importanti con la vittoria ottenuta contro il West Brom. Bene anche il Tottenham che resta a quattro lunghezze dalla vetta. Domani in campo il Liverpool, il Leicester e il Chelsea che affronterà il Manchester City.

PREMIER LEAGUE - TURNO 17
Everton-West Ham 0-1
Man United-Aston Villa 2-1
Tottenham-Leeds United 3-0
Crystal Palace-Sheffield United 2-0
Brighton-Wolves 3-3
West Brom-Arsenal 0-4
Domenica 3 gennaio
Posticipata Burnley-Fulham
15.15 Newcastle-Leicester
17.30 Chelsea-Manchester City
21.00 Southampton-Liverpool

CLASSIFICA:
Classifica
Liverpool 33*
Manchester United 33*
Tottenham 29*
Leicester 29*
Everton 29*
Chelsea 26*
Aston Villa 26*
Manchester City 26**
Southampton 26*
West Ham 26
Leeds 23
Arsenal 23
Crystal Palace 22
Wolverhampton 22
Newcastle 19**
Burnley 16**
Brighton 14
Fulham 11**
West Bromwich Albion 8*
Sheffield United 2

*una partita in meno
**due partite in meno
***tre partite in meno

