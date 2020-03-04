Tottenham, Eric Dier perde le staffe e va sugli spalti per affrontare un tifoso

Immagini non certo banali quelle che arrivano dall'Inghilterra. Eric Dier, mediano difensivo del Tottenham, dopo la gara contro il Norwich City, è andato sugli spalti. Dopo aver superato numerose file vuote, Dier è andato testa a testa con un tifoso che avrebbe insultato con epiteti razzisti Gedson Fernandes. Il centrocampista portoghese ha sbagliato il rigore decisivo della gara.

Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me 😱 pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX

Shocking scenes at the end of the match here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A fan allegedly racially abused Gedson Fernandes and Eric Dier decides to run into the crowd and confront them. pic.twitter.com/uOzZWOh4sh

— ⭐️sonaldo⭐️ (@SonTwoThree) March 4, 2020