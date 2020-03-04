Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Tottenham, Eric Dier perde le staffe e va sugli spalti per affrontare un tifoso

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Ieri alle 23:47
di Marco Conterio

Immagini non certo banali quelle che arrivano dall'Inghilterra. Eric Dier, mediano difensivo del Tottenham, dopo la gara contro il Norwich City, è andato sugli spalti. Dopo aver superato numerose file vuote, Dier è andato testa a testa con un tifoso che avrebbe insultato con epiteti razzisti Gedson Fernandes. Il centrocampista portoghese ha sbagliato il rigore decisivo della gara.

