Tottenham, il saluto di Vertonghen: "È un giorno molto triste. Mi mancherà questa squadra"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Oggi alle 11:19Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Jan Vertonghen lascia il Tottenham dopo 8 anni. Il difensore belga, 33 anni, ha salutato i propri tifosi attraverso un post su Twitter: "Ho fatto il mio tempo in questo club. È un giorno triste per molte ragioni. Mi mancheranno gli amici che ho trovato, lo staff, giocare in un nuovo emozionante stadio e ovviamente voi, tifosi".

