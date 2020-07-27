Tottenham, il saluto di Vertonghen: "È un giorno molto triste. Mi mancherà questa squadra"
Jan Vertonghen lascia il Tottenham dopo 8 anni. Il difensore belga, 33 anni, ha salutato i propri tifosi attraverso un post su Twitter: "Ho fatto il mio tempo in questo club. È un giorno triste per molte ragioni. Mi mancheranno gli amici che ho trovato, lo staff, giocare in un nuovo emozionante stadio e ovviamente voi, tifosi".
So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans. pic.twitter.com/qyEOlNmgFx
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 27, 2020
