Michał Karbownik, terzino sinistro classe 2001 che era stato vicino al Parma, ha firmato un contratto di 4 anni con il Brighton. Il club inglese verserà al Legia Varsavia 6 milioni di euro più 3 di bonus. Insieme a lui arriva anche un connazionale: il Brighton ha infatti chiuso per il centrocampista polacco Jakub Moder, classe '99 del Lech Poznan, per 9 milioni di euro più 2 di bonus. Entrambi i giocatori resteranno nei loro club di provenienza in prestito.

✍️ Albion have completed the signing of highly rated defender Michael Karbownik from @LegiaWarszawa on a four-year contract until June 2024.

🇵🇱 The 19-year-old will remain with Legia, with a loan agreed for the rest of the season.

🤝 @firsttouchgames 🤝#BHAFC 🔵⚪️

— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 6, 2020