Brighton, presi Karbownik e Moder. Restano in prestito al Legia e al Lech
Michał Karbownik, terzino sinistro classe 2001 che era stato vicino al Parma, ha firmato un contratto di 4 anni con il Brighton. Il club inglese verserà al Legia Varsavia 6 milioni di euro più 3 di bonus. Insieme a lui arriva anche un connazionale: il Brighton ha infatti chiuso per il centrocampista polacco Jakub Moder, classe '99 del Lech Poznan, per 9 milioni di euro più 2 di bonus. Entrambi i giocatori resteranno nei loro club di provenienza in prestito.
✍️ Albion have completed the signing of highly rated defender Michael Karbownik from @LegiaWarszawa on a four-year contract until June 2024.
🇵🇱 The 19-year-old will remain with Legia, with a loan agreed for the rest of the season.
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 6, 2020
✍️ Albion have signed Polish midfielder Jakub Moder from @LechPoznan on undisclosed terms.
🇵🇱 The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal until June 2025 and will be loaned back to Poznan for the time being.
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 6, 2020
