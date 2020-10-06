Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
ufficiale

Brighton, presi Karbownik e Moder. Restano in prestito al Legia e al Lech

UFFICIALE: Brighton, presi Karbownik e Moder. Restano in prestito al Legia e al LechTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport
Oggi alle 11:02Calcio estero
di Michele Pavese

Michał Karbownik, terzino sinistro classe 2001 che era stato vicino al Parma, ha firmato un contratto di 4 anni con il Brighton. Il club inglese verserà al Legia Varsavia 6 milioni di euro più 3 di bonus. Insieme a lui arriva anche un connazionale: il Brighton ha infatti chiuso per il centrocampista polacco Jakub Moder, classe '99 del Lech Poznan, per 9 milioni di euro più 2 di bonus. Entrambi i giocatori resteranno nei loro club di provenienza in prestito.

