Ribaltone sulla panchina dello Shakhtar. Il club ucraino comunica la risoluzione consensuale del tecnico olandese Patrick van Leeuwen, che lascia la guida degli arancioneri insieme a tutto il suo staff all'indomani della vittoria per 2-0 contro il FC Rukh Lviv. In un successivo comunicato lo Shakhtar ha annunciato invece che il direttore sportivo Darijo Srna ricoprirà il ruolo di allenatore ad interim fino a fine stagione.

Shakhtar and Patrick van Leeuwen terminate cooperation.

Find out more: https://t.co/fYQzfeCff2.#Shakhtar would like to thank Patrick van Leeuwen and his assistants for their professionalism and wish them success and victories in the future! pic.twitter.com/puqgTNLxsf

— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) October 16, 2023