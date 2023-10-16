Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Lo Shakhtar e mister Van Leeuwen si separano. Srna è il nuovo tecnico ad interim

Oggi alle 17:43Calcio estero
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Ribaltone sulla panchina dello Shakhtar. Il club ucraino comunica la risoluzione consensuale del tecnico olandese Patrick van Leeuwen, che lascia la guida degli arancioneri insieme a tutto il suo staff all'indomani della vittoria per 2-0 contro il FC Rukh Lviv. In un successivo comunicato lo Shakhtar ha annunciato invece che il direttore sportivo Darijo Srna ricoprirà il ruolo di allenatore ad interim fino a fine stagione.

