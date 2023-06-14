Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

Newcastle, tre addii e altrettanti rinnovi per la prima squadra

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 16:26Calcio estero
di Dimitri Conti

Il Newcastle ha comunicato la lista di svincolo e annunciato due uscite a costo zero dalla propria prima squadra. Lasciano il difensore centrale Ciaran Clark (33 anni) e il centrocampista Matty Longstaff (23). Svincolati anche alcuni giovani: Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Dan Langley, Joe Oliver, Josh Stewart e Isaac Westendorf. Ceduto pure il centravanti Chris Wood (31), riscattato dal Nottingham Forest.

Non solo: il club ha comunicato anche che sono state attivate le opzioni per estendere i contratti del portiere Mark Gillespie (31), del terzino Dan Burn (31) e del centrocampista e capitano Matt Ritchie (33).

