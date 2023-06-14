Il Newcastle ha comunicato la lista di svincolo e annunciato due uscite a costo zero dalla propria prima squadra. Lasciano il difensore centrale Ciaran Clark (33 anni) e il centrocampista Matty Longstaff (23). Svincolati anche alcuni giovani: Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Dan Langley, Joe Oliver, Josh Stewart e Isaac Westendorf. Ceduto pure il centravanti Chris Wood (31), riscattato dal Nottingham Forest.

Non solo: il club ha comunicato anche che sono state attivate le opzioni per estendere i contratti del portiere Mark Gillespie (31), del terzino Dan Burn (31) e del centrocampista e capitano Matt Ritchie (33).

Newcastle United has confirmed the club's retained list for the 2023/24 season.#NUFC thanks all of the players leaving St. James' Park for their efforts and wishes them every success for the future.

