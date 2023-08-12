UFFICIALE: Sheffield United, altro acquisto per la Premier League. Dal Coventry ecco Hamer

Nuovo acquisto ufficializzato nelle scorse ore dallo Sheffield United, neopromosso in Premier League. Le Blades rinforzano il proprio centrocampo con Gustavo Hamer (26 anni), nato in Brasile ma cresciuto e naturalizzato olandese. Acquisto a titolo definitivo dal Coventry, in Championship, per una cifra che non viene resa nota. Hamer ha sottoscrito un contratto di durata quadriennale, fino al 30 giugno 2027, con lo Sheffield United.

Gustavo Hamer is a Blade! ✍️

The 26-year-old midfielder has penned a four year deal after a significant undisclosed fee was agreed with Coventry City on the eve of the start of the @premierleague campaign.#SUFC 🔴

— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 11, 2023