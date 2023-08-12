UFFICIALE: Sheffield United, altro acquisto per la Premier League. Dal Coventry ecco Hamer

Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroCalendari
Sheffield United, altro acquisto per la Premier League. Dal Coventry ecco Hamer

Oggi alle 18:26Calcio estero
di Dimitri Conti

Nuovo acquisto ufficializzato nelle scorse ore dallo Sheffield United, neopromosso in Premier League. Le Blades rinforzano il proprio centrocampo con Gustavo Hamer (26 anni), nato in Brasile ma cresciuto e naturalizzato olandese. Acquisto a titolo definitivo dal Coventry, in Championship, per una cifra che non viene resa nota. Hamer ha sottoscrito un contratto di durata quadriennale, fino al 30 giugno 2027, con lo Sheffield United.

