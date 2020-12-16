West Ham-Crystal Palace, formazioni ufficiali: Moyes affianca Diop a Ogbonna

Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
West Ham-Crystal Palace, formazioni ufficiali: Moyes affiancia Diop a Ogbonna

West Ham-Crystal Palace, formazioni ufficiali: Moyes affianca Diop a OgbonnaTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Giacomo Morini
Oggi alle 20:12
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di West Ham-Crystal Palace:
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Haller. All. Moyes.
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-4-2): Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze; Benteke, Zaha. All. Hodgson.

Classifica Premier League:
Tottenham 25
Liverpool 25
Leicester 24
Southampton 23
Chelsea 22
Manchester City 20
West Ham 20
Everton 20
Manchester United 20
Wolverhampton 20
Aston Villa 18
Crystal Palace 17
Newcastle 17
Leeds 14
Arsenal 13
Brighton 10
Burnley 9
Fulham 8
West Bromwich 7
Sheffield United 1

